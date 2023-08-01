Panama7

Introduction

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a global healthcare leader headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1973, the company focuses on research, development, and distribution of therapeutic solutions across various segments including Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. Their portfolio encompasses specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular medicines, vaccines, and wellness products. Collaborations with various firms drive innovation in areas like oncology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Recent developments: Sanofi will acquire U.S.-based Qunol, enhancing its consumer healthcare and focusing on the 'healthy aging' segment. The deal is expected to close in Q3 2023.

The following article details Sanofi's recent financial performance, acquisition of U.S.-based Qunol, promising clinical trials in neurology and immunology, and analyzes the stock as a potential 'Buy.'

Financial Performance

Sanofi's Q2 2023 earnings report showed IFRS net sales of $10.96 billion, down 1.5%, but up 3.3% at constant exchange rates (CER). IFRS net income reached $1.58 billion, a 22.1% increase, with IFRS EPS at $1.27, up 22.3%. Free cash flow was $1.75 billion, up 3.7%. Business operating income was $2.99 billion, down 1.0%, but up 6.6% at CER. Specialty Care grew by 11.8%, with Dupixent® at $2.82 billion (+34.2%) and Nexviazyme® at $113.3 million (+146.5%). Vaccines increased by 9.1%, General Medicines core assets grew 2.4%, and CHC sales rose 0.7%. Business EPS was $1.91, a 0.6% increase on a reported basis, and 8.1% at CER (Euros were converted to US dollars).

Sanofi's Mixed Financials Signal Potential Value

Taking a look at Seeking Alpha data: Sanofi's stock presents a mixed financial picture. The EPS for FY 2023 is estimated at $4.47, a slight decline of 0.28% YoY, but expected to grow to $4.90 in 2024. The forward P/E ratio of 11.74 indicates a potentially undervalued stock. With more down revisions (66%) than up (34%), there is some uncertainty around earnings expectations.

The valuation metrics (P/E of 11.74, Price/Book of 1.65, EV/Sales of 2.90, EV/EBITDA of 9.61) might suggest the stock is reasonably valued. The growth grade is slightly low at D+ with a negative three-year CAGR in EPS diluted, but there are positive signs with YoY revenue growth of 9.53% and levered free cash flow growing 19.52%.

Profitability is strong, highlighted by a gross profit margin of 69.80%, EBIT margin of 23.56%, and net income margin of 18.71%. Over the past 3, 6, and 9 months, SNY's stock has performed well, although trailing the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

The market cap stands at $131.10 billion, with a reasonable debt level at $22.95 billion, and cash reserves of $8.72 billion. A forward dividend yield of 3.62% is appealing for income investors, although the 5-year growth rate is minimal at 1.19%.

Sanofi's Q2 Call: Growth and Therapeutic Insights

During the Q2 earnings call, Sanofi's management provided insight into their growth initiatives, highlighting recent successes and future plans across several therapeutic areas.

In the field of neurology, the focus was on multiple sclerosis [MS]. The company's second-generation investigational anti-CD40 ligand antibody, Frexalimab, has shown potential in treating MS. Exciting Phase 2 data revealed a substantial reduction in MRI lesions, meeting the study's primary endpoint. These promising results have paved the way for pivotal trials in MS slated for the next year.

In immunology, Sanofi announced positive Phase 2b data for Amlitelimab in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Acting as a key immune regulator, Amlitelimab could become a first-in-class treatment for various immune-mediated diseases. The significant improvements observed in the phase 2b study are driving plans for Phase 3 studies, also scheduled for the first half of next year.

Furthermore, early-stage molecules such as SAR443765 in asthma were mentioned, highlighting the potential to become a potent anti-Type 2 agent with coverage for non-Type 2 patients. The initiation of a Phase 2b program is planned for later in the year.

The regulatory and R&D milestones included progress on COPD treatments and approvals of ALTUVIIIO and Beyfortus in the US. Updates on tolebrutinib's Phase 3 trials were given, with readouts expected in mid-2024 and submissions planned for the same year. The company is also working with the FDA to understand the tolebrutinib safety profile concerning an ongoing partial US clinical hold.

Lastly, Sanofi emphasized their commitment to inclusion, focusing on designing clinical trials that represent diverse communities and disease demographics. They vowed to continue breaking down access barriers to ensure that research and data are as representative as possible of the patients they aim to serve.

My Analysis & Recommendation

Sanofi, a global healthcare powerhouse, seems to be at a crossroads in both valuation and future growth prospects. On one hand, the P/E ratio suggests a potentially undervalued stock, a tempting proposition for value investors. The forward dividend yield of 3.62% could also make this an attractive option for income-driven investors.

However, the slow growth projections and a growth grade of D+ can't be ignored. These signs reflect a cautious view on the stock's future growth, and it may be why the market is yet to fully appreciate Sanofi's value.

Looking at the management's growth initiatives, there's reason for optimism. The company's dedication to pioneering research, especially in the fields of neurology and immunology, has led to promising clinical trial results and imminent pivotal trials. The acquisition of U.S.-based Qunol to focus on the 'healthy aging' segment and the steady increase in free cash flow, specialty care, and vaccines all signify positive underlying business momentum.

However, uncertainties around earnings expectations and the ongoing partial US clinical hold on tolebrutinib might present risks that can't be overlooked. Despite the progress and innovation in their pipeline, there are potential obstacles to Sanofi's growth that might deter some investors, particularly those seeking short-term gains.

Personally, I see the opportunities in Sanofi's recent successes and future plans outweighing the risks. The focus on innovative research and development, combined with reasonable valuation metrics and strong profitability, makes this stock an attractive option for long-term and income-focused investors who have a higher tolerance for volatility and are looking for potential undervalued gems.

I believe that the company's commitment to groundbreaking treatments in neurology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas positions it well for future growth. Moreover, its dedication to inclusion and representative clinical trials also speaks volumes about its sustainable and responsible approach.

Considering all these factors, my investment recommendation for Sanofi would be a 'Buy.' This decision is grounded in the belief that the current valuation may not fully reflect the potential of its growth initiatives, and long-term investors may find value in the company's diverse and innovative portfolio. As with any investment, due diligence and consideration of individual risk tolerance are essential.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

While I maintain my 'Buy' recommendation for Sanofi, it's crucial to acknowledge and briefly discuss some of the risks that could potentially affect this investment outlook: