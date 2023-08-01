Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walt Disney: A Little Magic Heading Our Way

Aug. 01, 2023 3:05 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)CMCSA, NFLX6 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Walt Disney Company is expected to announce financial results for fiscal Q3 2023, with revenue forecasted to increase by 4.9% compared to the previous year.
  • Earnings per share are expected to be $0.05, down from $0.77 in Q3 2022, as the company focuses on cost-cutting initiatives.
  • Disney's streaming operations have seen mixed results, with Disney+ losing subscribers in the past two quarters, but revenue per user increasing for the core subscriber base.
  • In all, there might be a few bumps along the way, but the overall Disney picture is positive for value investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Magic Book With Open Pages And Abstract Lights Shining In Darkness - Literature And Fairytale Concept

RomoloTavani

Early in August (expected on 9 August), the management team at entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is expected to announce financial results covering the third quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. Driven

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.05K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (17.78K)
Thanks for doing an article on real issues and not the silly sideshow.
N
Nstone384
Today, 3:21 PM
Premium
Comments (32)
Cost cutting is a good idea, more important would be to meet the customers needs / wishes and that is missing at the moment. Had Disney on my watchlist but it is too risky even though the valuation seems interesting. Will pass on Disney
nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Today, 3:18 PM
Comments (17.78K)
NFLX and DIS are going in opposite directions with streaming. NFLX is getting more customers, but worth less. DIS is getting fewer new customers but worth more. I think I like DIS' trend line better. Streaming has been too scattershot so far; the next phase will be about chasing the most worthwhile customers and not worrying about the rest.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 3:15 PM
Premium
Comments (8.35K)
Brave author to dare write a positive article on Disney. Thanks for focusing on the fundamental picture as you said instead of the culture warrior stuff.
nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Today, 3:19 PM
Comments (17.78K)
@The Real Cavalier What, someone here actually is addressing real issues and not phantoms of their own brain?
u
utche96
Today, 3:08 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (158)
"Earnings per share are expected to be $0.05, down from $0.77 in Q3 2022, as the company focuses on cost-cutting initiatives."

Sounds like a great company to invest in! I love it when a company loses 94% of its earnings in a year!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.