MicroStrategy: A Dilutive Share Issue Or Bitcoin Sale May Be Due

Summary

  • MicroStrategy's underlying business is struggling to generate cash flow and has a significant amount of long-term debt.
  • MicroStrategy is currently overvalued and has a potential downside of up to 75%, making it an unwise investment for Bitcoin exposure.
  • Analyst at TD Cohen makes a bullish call on MicroStrategy as a Bitcoin play, but author disagrees.

Bitcoin in recession global market crisis stock red price drop arrow down chart fall, Money losing moving economic inflation deflation investment loss crash, 3d rendering

KanawatTH

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is set to release its second quarter earnings. I will give my outlook on that, where I think the release could see the company's cash position struggling again. An analyst at TD Cowen has also made a

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.21K Followers
Author of "The Stock Market is Easy - How to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Average Investor".I am an active trader in stocks, FX and commodities with over 15 years' market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and have developed a strong skill base in technical analysis.

Today, 3:19 PM
Comments (73)
The reality is this: MSTR's market cap is $6.1B, their BTC holdings are worth $4.4B, and they have $2.2B in debt. There's a difference of $3.9B between the the market cap and the BTC-debt. Do people really think that a business that does $500m a year in revenue with lower operating cash flows is worth $3.9B? It's worth $1B at most. There's a massive gap between what MSTR is trading for and what it's worth.
