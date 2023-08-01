KanawatTH

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is set to release its second quarter earnings. I will give my outlook on that, where I think the release could see the company's cash position struggling again. An analyst at TD Cowen has also made a bullish call on Bitcoin and MicroStrategy. I will explain later why I disagree with the analysis and why I believe MSTR should be trading at a discount of up to 75% of the current price.

MicroStrategy's underlying business is in need of cash

As Bitcoin's 2023 rally has fizzled out at $30,000 there is now a risk of further downside.

Let's look under the hood at MicroStrategy's business and finances.

On the surface, MicroStrategy looks like a cash cow company that is generating steady cash. I actually find it uncomfortable to see a software company that has remained so stagnant in its software sales during a tech boom.

Revenue and gross profit have also declined at the firm over the last eight years. But that is the least of investors' worries as we see in its net income position.

MicroStrategy has not turned a profit in four years and in the three years prior was unable to breach $35 million for the year.

So, how did MicroStrategy accumulate its current Bitcoin holdings? The company's first purchase came in August 2020, announcing a $250 million BTC buy. If we look at its annual filing for 2019, the company held $457 million in cash. In its latest first quarter earnings, the company noted $94.3 million in cash holdings. Hence, the ability to buy more Bitcoin meaningfully is practically non-existent, leaving the company with no buffer.

In its latest earnings release, the company made $8 million for the quarter, but a $453.2m "benefit from income taxes" provided a strong Net Income figure.

"The durability of our enterprise BI platform and the depth of our existing customer base continued to act as the drivers of growth in total revenue during the first quarter of 2023," management said. That revenue growth was 2.2% and the company makes the bulk of its revenue from product support, as seen below.

With a dwindling cash position, taking actions such as cutting staff could weaken its product support, and ultimately lead to lower revenue.

But the elephant in the room for MicroStrategy is a long-term debt of $2.17 billion which has ballooned since 2020 to fund the purchase of a stack of digital coins.

Some of the debt is due later, such as the $1 billion in unsecured notes, where the company capitalized on the Bitcoin hype to sell at 0% interest. Those are due in 2027, but how will the company continue to fund its operations with only $94 million in cash? The first quarter showed net interest expenses of $14 million, which would run to $56 million over the financial year.

The company is unlikely to be able to tap capital markets in the current uncertain outlook for Bitcoin. That means a share sale or a Bitcoin sale is likely. Both would be dilutive for the stock price, which I think is heavily overvalued.

MicroStrategy as a Bitcoin Play is a Misguided Bet

The analysis from TD Cowen's Lance Vitanza reads:

"MicroStrategy represents a new kind of firm, which generates dollar-based cash flow from enterprise software products and cloud intelligence services but then converts its excess cash flow - on an effectively -leveraged basis - into bitcoin".

As I have shown in this analysis, MicroStrategy does not have excess cash flow. It burned through its cash position before leveraging the company massively to increase its exposure to crypto - a move that now squeezes earnings due to higher interest expenses.

The TD analyst report continues:

"What started as a defensive strategy to protect the value of its assets has evolved rapidly into an opportunistic strategy intended to accelerate the creation of shareholder value…This hybrid corporate strategy represents a paradigm shift, in our view."

I believe that previous CEO Michael Saylor was caught up in the Bitcoin hype of the time and expected the position to be paying off by now. It was not his intention to saddle the company with debt as crypto flounders, but that is the reality for current management.

Another issue I have is that TD Cowen's Washington policy expert Jaret Seiberg wrote in a previous report that "we view approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF as inevitable."

With the "inevitable" approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF, TD Cowen says they "see MSTR as an attractive vehicle for investors looking to gain Bitcoin exposure."

I do not think this is a good strategy for investors to get Bitcoin exposure. Investors can currently buy Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, and an apparently better form of exposure in spot is coming, the investment bank wants you to gain exposure to BTC in an overvalued company that is fast running out of cash.

Another look at the company's first-quarter earnings and we find a potential reason for Cowen's glowing analysis of the company. "On September 9, 2022, MicroStrategy entered into a Sales Agreement with Cowen and Company LLC and BTIG, LLC, as agents, pursuant to which MicroStrategy may issue and sell shares of its class A common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $500 million from time to time through the 2022 Sales Agents.

So, investors are being told to invest in a business that may be about to announce up to $500 million in share issuance as a "margin of safety". TD Cowen's analyst said that MSTR is a better vehicle to avoid fees on ETFs or spot markets, but in my view there is a big downside risk.

MicroStrategy Looks Overvalued at nearly $6 billion

I feel that investors seeking to get exposure to Bitcoin would be unwise to buy MicroStrategy at these prices in order to save on fees.

At the current valuation of $5.68 billion, I believe MicroStrategy is overvalued with a potential downside of up to 75%. The company's current price/sales ratio of 10x is more than double the company's previous peak of 4.3% going back to 2009 when the company actually made money. That highlights the valuation problem as its losses grow amidst a backdrop of huge long-term debt and no growth.

"As of March 31, 2023, the carrying value of MicroStrategy's digital assets (comprised of approximately 140,000 bitcoins) was $2.0 billion, which reflects cumulative impairment losses of $2.172 billion since the acquisition," the company said.

MicroStrategy is currently priced at $434.61 as of Friday's close. I ran a very crude stock screener to find other loss-making companies with a long-term debt/equity value of 5 and a Return on Assets of around -33% like MSTR and I found Franchise Group (FRG) with a price per share of $29.69 and Full House Resorts (FLL) which currently trades at $6.99. Unfortunately for those companies, they did not leverage their debt into digital coins with "moon" potential.

But to be more realistic, what is the sale potential of a software firm with little to no growth in subscriber revenue since 2010? Another Seeking Alpha writer, Value Hunter, said the underlying value of the software business is "$500 million at best". I would agree and when we add the $2 billion worth of Bitcoin at current prices then we have $3.19 billion of blue-sky Bitcoin hype. Throw in the potential for another move lower in Bitcoin and some chunky share issuance and the downside potential is heavy in this stock.

At the previous price/sales average of 3-4X then MicroStrategy would currently trade as low as $110 per share. The company was actually making money during that period, so we could shave a little more off of that and factor in a coming share issuance due to the deterioration in its cash position from the risky Bitcoin bets.

Risks to the bearish thesis

The downside risk to my assessment is a rally in the price of Bitcoin. TD Cowen cited the potential for a spot ETF as a positive. ETFs in Bitcoin already exist, and their adoption has been weak in the institutional space. Top investors like Warren Buffett continue to trash the coin in the financial press.

The other hype event cited by Cowen's analyst was a Bitcoin "halving". I believe this will fizzle out like the Ethereum merge hype. Any investor seeking to get exposure to BTC should do it directly or through the current ETFs and not get involved through a struggling tech company with a poor track record of delivering shareholder value.

MicroStrategy releases its second quarter results this week on 1 August. There is potential for a surprise, but the company has rallied 47% since the latest quarter began, while BTC is only up 4.7%. Nasdaq expects a reading of $0.71 for EPS, but the company has underperformed in three out of the last four quarters.

For this short play, I am looking to use short-term put options around the earnings release. At present, the August 4 puts for $400 are $2.77 each, while the $375 strikes are selling for $0.99. This would be a small and speculative play. But I believe the longer-term is better with the potential to get a drop of 50% or more. The December 15 $260 puts are trading at less than $10 with a possible risk/reward of 6:1. Going further out to January 2024 and the $115 puts are trading for less than $2.

Conclusion

Michael Saylor was hailed as a god in the Bitcoin community when he first added the digital asset to the company's treasury using its cash reserves. The company then went on a massive debt issuance to purchase a huge collection of cryptocurrency. As the luster has now faded in Bitcoin, the company is now left in a position where it will have to issue a new batch of shares to raise cash or sell some of its Bitcoins. The 2023 rally has saved the company, but things could get ugly with another decline in the price of Bitcoin. If investors really want exposure in Bitcoin then doing it through MicroStrategy would save a little on fees but with a big downside risk.