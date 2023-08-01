Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TIM S.A. (TIMB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 3:03 PM ETTIM S.A. (TIMB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.05K Followers

TIM S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alberto Griselli - Chief Executive Officer

Andrea Viegas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan

Bernardo Guttmann - XP Inc.

Vitor Tomita - Goldman Sachs

Fred Mendes - Bank of America

Leonardo Olmos - UBS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to TIM S.A. 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded, and all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the company's presentation. There will be a replay for this call on the company's website. After TIM S.A.'s remarks are completed, there will be a question-and-answer session for participants. At that time, further restrictions will be given.

We highlight that statements that may be made regarding the prospects, projections and goals of TIM S.A. constitutes the beliefs and assumptions of the company's Board of executive officers. Future considerations are not performance guarantees. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer to events that may or may not occur. Investors should understand that internal and external factors to TIM S.A. may affect their performance and lead to different results than those planned. [Operator Instructions]

Now I'll turn the conference over to the CEO, Mr. Alberto Griselli, CEO of TIM S.A., and to Ms. Andrea Viegas Chief Financial Officer, to present the main masters for the second quarter of 2023. Please, Mr. Alberto, you may proceed.

Alberto Griselli

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for attending our conference call. Outstanding achievements and rock solid results marked the second quarter, driven by the sharp execution of our plan. Our top line rose more than 9% year-over-year with EBITDA growing above 17%. This combination led to a margin expansion of more than 300 basis points. Our operating free

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.