Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Centerspace (CSR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 3:06 PM ETCenterspace (CSR), CSR.PC
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.05K Followers

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Josh Klaetsch - IR

Anne Olson - President, CEO, Secretary & Executive Trustee

Bhairav Patel - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bradley Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Barry Oxford - Colliers Securities

Connor Mitchell - Piper Sandler & Co.

Robert Stevenson - Janney Montgomery Scott

Wesley Golladay - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's conference call titled Centerspace Q2 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Ellen, and I'll be coordinating the call for today. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to Josh Klaetsch to begin. Josh, please go ahead, whenever you're ready.

Josh Klaetsch

Centerspace's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was filed with the SEC yesterday after the market closed. Additionally, our earnings release and supplemental disclosure package have been posted to our website at centerspacehomes.com and filed on Form 8-K. It's important to note that today's remarks will include statements about our business outlook and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings under the section titled Risk Factors and in our other filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our earnings release for reconciliations of any non-GAAP information, which may be discussed on today's call. I'll now turn it over to Anne Olson for the company's prepared remarks.

Anne Olson

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. With me this morning is Bhairav Patel, our Chief Financial Officer. We're pleased with our second quarter results, and I'm happy to be here

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.