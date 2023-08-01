Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.05K Followers

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eugene Fedotoff - Senior Director, IR

Eugene Scherbakov - CEO & Director

Timothy Mammen - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ruben Roy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

James Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Michael Feniger - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to IPG Photonics' Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and webcast. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Eugene Fedotoff, IPG's Senior Director, Investor Relations, for introductions. Please go ahead, sir.

Eugene Fedotoff

Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. With me today is IPG Photonics CEO, Dr. Eugene Scherbakov; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Timothy Mammen. Let me remind you that statements made during the course of this call that discuss management's or the company's intentions, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in IPG Photonics' Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and our reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Copies of these filings may be updated by visiting the Investors section of IPG's website or by contacting the company directly. You may also find copies on the SEC's website. Any forward-looking statements made on this call are the company's expectations or predictions as of today, August 1, 2023, only.

And the company assumes no obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any such statements. For additional details on our reported results, please refer to the earnings

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Today, 3:14 PM
Comments (19.96K)
this sorry performance is what happens when a brilliant management meets a business with poor economics. Sadly, the management is dumber than I thought buying back 500m in shares, wasting the cash on a business that basically has poor economics. I don't expect managers to be swing traders, even on medium term cycles. They should have spent all this time diversifying their business away into higher end businesses with lower capex. Hope the CEO is reading this and THINKING and showing he has SOME BRAIN CELLS in his head.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.