Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Caesars: Hidden Value To Be Unlocked Through iGaming/Sports Betting

Aug. 01, 2023 4:14 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)
The Profit Hunter profile picture
The Profit Hunter
1.02K Followers

Summary

  • Caesars, the largest casino and entertainment company in the U.S., is well-positioned to benefit from Las Vegas' growth as a major gaming, resort, and entertainment hub.
  • The company is set to capitalize on the sports betting opportunity following the acquisition of William Hill and the launch of a new standalone i-casino app.
  • Despite high debt levels, Caesars is on track to de-gear significantly while benefiting from digital initiatives, potentially unlocking value as online gaming and sports betting become a higher proportion of revenue.

Watching soccer game at home

svetikd

Caesars (CZR) was established in 1937 and manages casinos and resorts under various brands including Harrah's, Caesars, Planet Hollywood and Horseshoe, which recently hosted the World Series of Poker. The stock has languished in recent years as debt levels have risen amid

This article was written by

The Profit Hunter profile picture
The Profit Hunter
1.02K Followers
I am a private investor with 15 years working in global blue chip asset management houses. My investment style involves identifying a handful of high quality businesses with strong competitive moats and durable economic franchises. Once I become comfortable with the investment case, I tend to hold such businesses for years, if not decades. My goal is to share business insights and perspectives.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.