Solid 10% Yield From Blue Owl Or Sixth Street?

BDC Buzz
Summary

  • This article discusses dividend coverage for two of the larger and more well-known BDCs currently yielding around 10% including supplemental dividends.
  • I own both of these for the reasons discussed below including credit quality, previous dividend increases, and supplemental dividends.
  • We suggest one of these companies to buy today with a list of positives and negatives that investors should consider.
Quick Introduction To Business Development Companies

Business development companies ("BDCs") invest shareholder capital in privately-owned, small- and medium-sized U.S. companies generating income from secured loans and capital gains from equity positions, much like venture capital or private equity funds. Anyone can invest in BDCs as they're public

BDC Buzz
Comments

n
nyle alexla
Today, 6:48 AM
Premium
Comments
Arcc, main and tslx are the best bdc investments for me.
AnthonyGiordano
AnthonyGiordano
Today, 6:47 AM
Investing Group
Comments
Thank you for sharing your thesis on these two BDCs. I own TSLX and HTGC for about 10 years and happy with the income they throw off as that’s why I invested in them. I’ve reinvested that money back into them as well as added to them over the years when I felt the time was right. I’d like to add MAIN to round out a trio and may start that soon. I’ll be retired in a few years looking forward to the income these companies will deliver to me.
Blobfish
Blobfish
Today, 6:43 AM
Premium
Comments
Wow! This article is an education! Thank you.
L
Leftrin
Today, 6:37 AM
Premium
Comments
I own both and this article confirms shy I keep holding them.
littlecubbie2019
littlecubbie2019
Today, 6:28 AM
Comments
I’m a fan of tslx. I can understand why someone would like obdc. Kinda like why I bought Cgbd. A nice turnaround story. I only want to have one of those and prefer to have quality ones like main, arcc and tslx.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 6:18 AM
Premium
Comments
I like tslx more.
