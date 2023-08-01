Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hedge Funds Are Shorting Treasuries En Masse

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • 2-year and 10-year treasuries offer attractive yields compared to dividend stocks in a low-yield environment.
  • Hedge funds, however, have accumulated the largest short position in treasury futures in almost a decade.
  • While possible explanations for the short positions include interest rate expectations and yield-curve strategies, I view relative value trades as most likely.

2-year treasuries are currently quoted with 4.9% yield to maturity (YTM), while the 10-year treasuries promise to reward investors with 3.96% respectively. Needless to say, these YTMs can be considered as highly attractive, especially reflecting on the ~1% yield environment seen from early 2020 through late 2021.

Cavenagh Research
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

w
wby8256
Today, 4:57 PM
Premium
Comments (69)
"I view the explanation of relative value trades as most likely -- implying that Hedge Funds may be shorting treasuries to buy more stocks."

I totally agree with this assessment. Hedge funds are subject to FOMO and career risk more than the individual investor.
D
Dukebailey
Today, 4:55 PM
Comments (3.23K)
Fed has a significant amount of long term treasuries that will not be rolled at maturity, and BRICS alliance demand for treasuries will be reduced as well. Low demand equals lower prices and higher yields.
Captain Value profile picture
Captain Value
Today, 4:50 PM
Comments (685)
well they've been smarter than me, I've got a lot of long duration treasuries and have yet to be rewarded
invest2bfree profile picture
invest2bfree
Today, 4:42 PM
Comments (762)
They are shorting because inflation is sticky and 10 years needs to be at 5% and 30 year at 6%.

Inflation numbers posted are bogus food and energy ones. You see core cpi as sticky.
dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 4:54 PM
Premium
Comments (356)
@invest2bfree The real inflation rate is at least 50% understated by the BLS and FED another reason tech stocks and real estate have done so well since the 2009 low as government has artificially kept interest rates so low. The FED has made the rich richer and the poor poorer as it has pumped up asset prices. Last yr when we had a high 9.1% CPI most goods and services baskets had a average mean inflation rate of 15%. Which coincides with what the old method the BLS used to use pre 1981 which was also a little over 15%. The BLS has changed the way it measures inflation 13x's since 1981 to get official data lower.
