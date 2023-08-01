Hedge Funds Are Shorting Treasuries En Masse

Thanumporn Thongkongkaew

2-year treasuries are currently quoted with 4.9% yield to maturity (YTM), while the 10-year treasuries promise to reward investors with 3.96% respectively. Needless to say, these YTMs can be considered as highly attractive, especially reflecting on the ~1% yield environment seen from early 2020 through late 2021.

With that frame of reference, I have recently argued that it is time for investors to rotate out of dividend stocks, and into "riskless" fixed income securities, such as U.S. government bonds:

The 10-year treasury yield is now trading above 4%, and has thus topped the ∼3.6% dividend benchmark that investors expect from investing in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). The key question now is: Why should investors take the equity/ volatility risk on stocks when the U.S. government is offering a higher-yielding, "risk-free" alternative? Or formulated differently, should investors dump dividend stocks and pile into treasuries instead? The short answer is yes. And the reasoning is in the question: If a risk-free bond security is yielding a higher income than an income-focused equity portfolio (higher yield and lower risk), than arguably only fools would not rotate their asset allocation.

Hedge funds, however, appear to strongly disagree with this thesis. In fact, according to the COT report, leveraged money has accumulated the biggest short position in 10-year treasury futures since almost a decade.

Before I present the latest data, let me quickly give an explanation about the data source: The COT is an acronym for "Commitments of Traders", a weekly publication released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that provides valuable insights into the positions of different market participants in various futures markets.

The report is based on data collected from futures traders, including commercial traders (often producers or consumers of the underlying commodity), non-commercial traders (typically large speculators such as hedge funds), and non-reportable traders (smaller traders who do not meet the reporting threshold). That said, the report is primarily used to track the positioning of non-commercial traders, such as hedge funds, as they often take speculative positions based on market trends and expectations.

With that frame of reference, we are ready to look at the data: Firstly, investors should note the positioning for the 2-year treasuries futures, highlighting that leveraged money (incl. Hedge Funds, see green line) has shorted close to 1,500,000 contracts, accumulating the biggest short position since 2019.

COT Report

Secondly, I would like to point investors' attention to the 10-year treasuries futures, where Hedge Funds are also short close to 1,500,000 contracts. Although the short position in long-dated treasuries has started to revert back a bit, the negative positioning of leveraged money is still the most extreme reading recorded in the past decade.

COT Report

According to JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, the cumulative short bet of leveraged money is estimated at a $150 billion notional short exposure.

But why are Hedge Funds shorting so aggressively? I see three possible explanations.

1. Interest Rate Expectations: Hedge funds may anticipate a rise in interest rates. Because when traders/ investors expect interest rates to increase, they take short positions in treasuries to benefit from falling bond prices. As interest rates rise, existing bonds with lower yields become less attractive, leading to a decline in their market value.

Personally, I don't think that Hedge Funds are betting on rising rates, after the aggressive hiking campaign of the FED has already materialized; And, after the core inflation has recently dropped to below 3% YoY growth in June.

2. Yield-Curve Strategies: Hedge funds may implement yield-curve strategies, which involve taking positions based on expectations of changes in the yield curve's shape.

If Hedge Funds would execute on Yield-Curve Strategies, then the COT report would likely show a discrepancy of how Hedge Funds view short vs. long-dated securities (e.g., if traders would bet on a yield curve contango, meaning long-dated yields are higher than short-dated ones, investors would buy the 2-year and sell the 10-year. As the COT report shows, however, leveraged money is short on both ends of the curve!

3. Relative Value Trades: Hedge funds engage in relative value trading strategies, where they identify discrepancies in bond prices and exploit opportunities for profit. They might short treasuries while simultaneously taking long positions in other assets, seeking to profit from price differentials.

With both explanation (1) and (2) unlikely, the Relative Value Trade is left to explain why Hedge Funds are shorting treasuries -- and the argument is indeed promising. For context, when a Hedge Fund assumes leverage to buy assets (such as stocks), the entity usually does so through borrowing at the "risk-free rate" -- which is equivalent to shorting treasures.

Various sentiment metrics confirm the thesis of high demand for "risk-assets", such as stocks, and low demand for "risk-off/ hedging" assets: Put premiums, for example, are currently at their lowest levels in at least a decade, and the VIX is pegged at an almost ridiculous 13.3.

Seeking Alpha

Meanwhile, positive economic news push investors towards betting more and more money on riskier assets. The QQQ ETF, for example, equivalent to risk-on equity and long duration/growth assets, rallied close to 45% YTD! In fact, the risk-on rally has been so impressive that the S&P 500 Information Technology vs. S&P 500 spread has widened to its most significant margin in the past 20 years, driven partly by the surge in interest and enthusiasm surrounding ChatGPT/ AI technologies. This surge in speculative sentiment has resulted in investors now clearly being overweight on stocks.

Bloomberg

And as inflationary pressures decelerate, coupled with a solid labour market, the pace of economic growth continues to accelerate -- further supporting the rush into equities.

According to data compiled by Deutsche Bank (DB Strategy Update dated 21 July), U.S. Equity ETF inflows for April, May, June, and July have been $12.9 billion, $25.8 billion, $50.1 billion, and $26.4 billion, respectively, as compared to a cumulative inflow of only $57.4 billion for fixed income ETFs. These inflows have contributed to a z-score reading of bullish equity positioning in the 82 percentile, while bond flows remain around the historical median…

Deutsche Bank Research; Strategy Note

… widening the bullish equity sentiment versus bonds to a 24 years high, according to Bloomberg analysts.

Bloomberg

Conclusion

The 2-year and 10-year treasuries offer attractive yields compared to dividend stocks in a low-yield environment. Hedge funds, however, have accumulated the largest short position in treasury futures in almost a decade. While possible explanations for the short positions include interest rate expectations and yield-curve strategies, I view the explanation of relative value trades as most likely -- implying that Hedge Funds may be shorting treasuries to buy more stocks. With such an aggressive positioning, as the COT report implies, some caution may be warranted.