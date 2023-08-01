Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Breaking Up With AT&T Again

Aug. 01, 2023 4:52 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)T.PA, T.PC, TBB, TBC, WBD2 Comments
Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A few weeks ago I notified subscribers via chat and webinar that I was selling most of my AT&T stock. I have now sold it all.
  • While I think AT&T survives and does well in time, that time seems to be further down the road with the potential liabilities of their lead cables.
  • While I feel like there are things at AT&T that should be done, and they have made progress, the calendar just continues to add pages.
  • The share price is not benefitting from AT&T having a dividend and the company needs the money for capex and debt, making the dividend very vulnerable to a huge cut.
  • Consider your punch card for stocks. It is very difficult to justify AT&T as a top 20 or 30 or even 50 holding anymore - there are many better ideas. Sell AT&T.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Margin of Safety Investing. Learn More »

AT&T Advises Its Over 200,000 Workforce To Work From Home, As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Ronald Martinez

I have been in and out of AT&T (NYSE:T) since the late 1990s. It was one of those stocks that was easy to forecast. I was able to pick it up near bottoms, ride it for a year or two

Find out how we knew to raise cash for 2022 and what we are buying for the decarbonizing, AI led, 4th Industrial Revolution.  

Join us today to invest in a changing world with a Margin of Safety. Now 20% off your 1st year.

ETF Asset Allocation, Growth Stocks, Dividend Growth, Low Volatility Retiree Dividend Stocks, REITs, Option Selling For Income & Alternative Income.

This article was written by

Kirk Spano profile picture
Kirk Spano
25.42K Followers
Award Winning Kirk Spano's All-In-One Investing Service
25+ years of beating markets with less risk. Margin of Safety Investing. "The three most important words in investing are margin of safety." - Warren Buffett 

Get my Macro view and analysis of secular trends which led to my being named "The World's Next Great Investing Columnist" at MarketWatch. Join our investing group to get ETF asset allocation, top growth & dividend stocks, as well as, learn a repeatable approach to option selling for making more retirement income.

I own and operate Bluemound Asset Management, LLC - a boutique registered investment advisory that manages and consults on 9 figures of wealth. I was lucky to have several mentors who managed billions of dollars, including, one who literally helped write the book on option selling. I have now managed money since the 1990s through several major market cycles. 

In the past decade I have worked on private equity led real estate projects, as well as, consulted to several private equity firms, hedge funds and family offices. I currently actively help accredited investors find sustainable real estate investments through private equity. 

Since 2011, I have been widely syndicated and appear as an investing expert in the media. Follow my work, as I try to help you make great returns with less risk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

l
lgroves
Today, 4:57 PM
Comments (81)
I’m at that point also..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.