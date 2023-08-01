Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 4:04 PM ETMSA Safety Incorporated (MSA), MNESP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.06K Followers

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Hepler - Executive Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Nish Vartanian - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Lee McChesney - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Steve Blanco - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Larry De Maria - William Blair

Stanley Elliott - Stifel

Robert Mason - Baird

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the MSA Safety Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Hepler.

Chris Hepler

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to MSA Safety Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This is Chris Hepler, Executive Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. With me today are Nish Vartanian, Chairman and CEO; Lee McChesney, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Steve Blanco, President and COO.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed in our SEC filings.

MSA Safety undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements made on this call, except as required by law. We have included certain non-GAAP financial measures as part of our discussion this morning. The non-GAAP reconciliations are available in the appendix of today's presentation. The presentation and press release are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.msasafety.com.

Moving on to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.