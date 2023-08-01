BOSCH LTD ADR (BSWQY) Q12024 Earnings Call Transcript

BOSCH LTD ADR (OTC:BSWQY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 0000 7:00 AM ET

Guruprasad Mudlapur - Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer

Sandeep N - Joint Managing Director

Karin Gilges - Chief Financial Officer

Pramod Amthe - CIMB Research

Jinesh Gandhi - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited

Okay. Okay. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for being part of this call. Today I'll start with a brief on the macroeconomic policy followed by an automotive market update and then I'll walk you through our financials. Finally I’ll end with the highlights of the quarter affecting our business.

As per the recent IMF Report, the global economy is expected to grow at 3% in 2023 from 3.5% in 2022 and the advanced economy is to grow by 1.5% in 2023 from 2.7% in 2022. Amongst this backdrop, the Indian economy is doing well and is expected to grow by 6.1% in FY 23-24. More importantly, our inflation remains controlled and the financial sector is resilient.

Next slide, please. Overall, the automotive industry displayed mixed performance with certain segments showing resilience and while others faced hurdles due to the pre-buying effects and exports decline. Passenger Vehicle segment saw growth driven by the SUV category supported by strong order books from OEMs. However, the Commercial Vehicle segment saw moderation while the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment showed better performance. LCVs experienced a decline of 2%.

Three-Wheeler segment continued to recover in the domestic market, while exports remained sluggish. In fact, the segment declined by 9% year-on-year due to a high base of FY23 coupled with inventory moderation in Q1 FY24. Two-Wheeler demand recovery sustained during the virus season, however our export market remains a concern with sluggish demand.

Let's now look at the automotive outlook for 2023, next slide. From the loss of COVID, Indian automotive industry bounces back and reach new peak in the year 2022. On this high base, we expect the market to grow in 2023 compared to ’22. This shows the robustness of the Indian auto industry and the economy despite global headwinds and reduction in exports.

Let's look at how the company performed in April to June ’23 quarter compared to April-June 2022 amidst the abovementioned factors. Next slide, please. Sector-wise sales start with the Mobility Solutions sector. The Mobility Solution sales have grown by 13.6% in Q1 FY24 as compared to Q1 FY23, 12.5% growth and product sales of Powertrain Solutions is driven mainly due to the growth in overall automotive sector and increase in share of content per vehicle mainly in Exhaust Gas Treatment.

Automotive aftermarket has grown by 12.7% quarter-on-quarter mainly due to increase in export of spark plugs and higher market consumption of lubricants. Two-Wheeler business sales have also increased by 42.8% quarter-on-quarter due to improvement in semiconductor supplies as compared to previous quarter. Beyond Mobility Solutions, sales have grown by 21.5% in Q1 FY24 as compared to Q1 FY23.

Consumer Goods business comprising of Power Tools segment has increased by 17.9% quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to increase sales of new tools due to higher demand. The Building Technologies area grew by 13.6% at 36.9%. It's mainly on account of higher number of orders for installation of security systems.

Our Profitability Statement, the overall revenue from operations for April-June 2023 stood at INR 41,584 million which is an increase of 17.3% as compared to the corresponding period previous years, mainly driven by growth in product sales by 14.5%.

The Mobility Solutions area sales grew by 13.6% while sales from business Beyond Mobility solutions increased by 21.5%. Income from Services mainly comprising of engineering and application services provided to OEMs and Bosch Germany. Service income for the quarter is towards the completion of BS VI Stage 2 projects for OEMs.

Other operating income mainly includes, income from lease land rentals and miscellaneous income and of course exporting centers. In the current quarter, increase is mainly on account of rental income owing to an additional space income let out in Adugodi campus.

Material cost as a percentage of total revenue from operations is at 64.5% in April-June 2023 as compared to 64.6% in April-June 2022. However, material cost as a percentage of net sales that is excluding income from services and other operating income is at 68.7% in April-June 2023 as compared to 67.2% in April-June in 2022. The increase is mainly on account of higher share of traded goods in the current quarter as compared to the same quarter of the previous year, impact on account of price increase given to import suppliers on account of higher energy costs.

The employee costs for April June 2023 is INR 3,094 million as compared to INR 2,702 million for April-June 2022. As a percentage of revenue from operations, the employee cost is better as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Other expenses stood at INR 6,977 million, which is 16.8% of the total revenue in April-June 2023, as compared to INR 5,334 million, which is 15% of the total revenue in April-June 2022.

The current quarter has seen certain one-time impacts in other expenses, increased spending on new businesses, higher spending on customer projects for engineering and application services which is in line with higher income from services.

Depreciation for the current quarter is INR 921 million which is 2.2% of the total revenue as compared to INR 648 million which was 1.8% of the total revenue in April-June 2022. Increase in depreciation in current quarter is majorly on account of major additions to plant and machinery and buildings during financial year ’22-’23. With this, the operating profit stood at INR 3,758 in April-June 2023 as compared to INR 3,847 million in April-June ’22, a decrease of 2.3%.

Other income primarily comprises of interest on fixed deposits and change in market value of mutual funds. The other income has increased from INR 566 million in April-June ’22 to INR 1,875 million in April-June 2023 mainly on account of higher mark-to-market gain on mutual funds, higher FD interest income, and dividend received from investments in equity shares.

For the quarter ended April-June 2023, the company posted a profit before tax of INR 5,325 million as compared to INR 4,377 million in April-June 2022. As a percentage of total revenue from operations, profit before tax stood at 12.8% of total revenue in the current quarter, profit after tax for the quarter ended June ’23 stood at INR 4,090 million, which is 9.8% of total revenue from operations. Profit after tax in April-June ’22 was INR 3,342 million, which was 9.4% of the total revenue from operations.

Next slide please. Thank you all for your contribution and for listening patiently through the call. We will now address your queries.

Pramod Amthe

Pramod Amthe

Yeah, thanks for this opportunity. So two questions, first one, you have explained in detail in the annual report and also during the call about spark plug export opportunity. Can you just tell, is this a trend that you have one of the low costs production base and long standing in this business and it's opening up an opportunity? And which all areas in the ICE components you feel such opportunity can emerge for Bosch India for exporting to the global markets in the next one to two years?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Yeah, thank you Pramod. Yes, indeed you are right, the timing is right for us. Also, there have been some shifts of our production out of Russia. So a lot of spark plugs which were earlier made in our Russian location have moved out and they've been relocated into India and that helps us produce more out of India and specifically with regard to spark plugs. There is a possibility that this phenomenon will extend to other areas. We are in discussions right now, we are looking at all possible opportunities. And right now, I would not like to comment on any specific area that we may extend this to.

Pramod Amthe

Thanks. And the second question is with regard to the electric vehicle space, we are seeing new MNCs making inroads into India like recently Schaeffler winning a big order in eAxle. My question related to that is Bosch has similar product lines globally, and enjoys amazing customer relationship in India for many of the clients. So wanted to know where is the gap in terms of when you seem to win search orders versus others already having it in the bag and how you plan to cover those gaps in the next one to two years to make inroads into EV orders?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Okay, I'll let my colleague and JMD, Sandeep answer this,

Sandeep N

I think on the eAxle portfolio, we as Bosch have quite a widespread portfolio globally especially coming out of our operations in China. Now, the market in India is in a formative phase and we are basically trying to align best the portfolio what we have globally to the requirements regionally in India, and this is going to take time. And we are making progress in the field of electronics and software. But coming back specific to your question about eAxle, we are in the process of aligning the portfolio. I don't see a gap but this would take time before we are able to bring together the specifications of the global platforms and the local requirements.

Pramod Amthe

Jinesh Gandhi

Jinesh Gandhi

Okay. Yeah, thanks for taking my question. Just continuing on eAxel, just to clarify, would eAxel be opportunity coming in the listed NPT? Given it’s not per se Powertrain related or would it be part of the listed entities?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Well, we are at the moment first focusing on, like I mentioned, very generic level the requirements engineering, which includes multiple domains. So we are yet to get to this point about where would the technology lie, so, our focus primarily is to in Mobility level focus on requirements engineering.

Jinesh Gandhi

Okay, okay, got it. Second question pertains to a broader direction of margins from where we are today. So, are we have seen our margins stabilizing in 11% to 12% range on a sustained basis, now given many of the headwinds which we faced over the last few years are going away plus we are seeing ramp up in our BS VI utilization solution. So, how should one think about margins from where we are today?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Karin?

Karin Gilges

Yeah. Okay, so, I would go first and then if you can, my colleagues can add. So, if you look at the margins, and if you look -- looking at the margins in the ICE business for manufactured goods, here in India, in the limited for the Indian market. Then we are seeing actually that we have for the self-manufactured goods quite good margins on the market. But we also have to see that in the overall operating margin of the 9%, we have currently high part of traded goods, goods which we are importing from other Bosch groups mainly or from other countries and then traded here in the market. And therefore, it is a mix.

What we currently see is we have an increase in the content especially in the exhaust-gas treatment, but also an increase in the demands in the market of the common-rail systems, where we have compared to the conventional products, we have up to now not reached the level of localization if you compare it to a conventional product like the air pump.

So, what we are doing looking forward, we are investing and going ahead with the localization. I told you last time, for example, the injector for the commercial vehicles that we started in October last year with testing and assembly. And now we are currently ramping up the production of the trial parts here in India. So this is overall where we have different transfers in the next two to three four years, we have to drive the localization before we see the really stabilization, let's say, also in the margins.

Jinesh Gandhi

Okay, okay. And this increase in traded good is effectively the structural change in the business right? I mean EGT or SCR, those things will, where content has increased materially or post BS VI, this will remain as it is. I mean many of these things, we won't like to make it in-house, is that the correct understanding?

Karin Gilges

That is the correct understanding. It will -- so it will not reverse anymore. And therefore, because we have now a good view on the market and see the volumes we need and now we are going for localization and start also in the exhaust-gas treatment the localization of different products.

Jinesh Gandhi

Yeah. And that would be localized by our supplier partners not at Bosch level.

Karin Gilges

Now, this is of course, we also try to ramp up the supplier base for the products, but the finished goods itself for the exhaust-gas treatment will be mainly -- is our self manufactured goods.

Jinesh Gandhi

Got it. And one last clarification on the other expenses, when we are calling out for one-off expenses for the service part, that there is a commensurate benefit on the service income, right? So both will go away as things normalize?

Karin Gilges

Yes, if you look at the higher spending, we also have to see the other part, we have higher income from service, that means whenever we see the revenues, the service income then we book it also of course the related spendings with it.

Jinesh Gandhi

Got it, got it. Thanks, I'll come back in queue.

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Karin Gilges

Annamalai Jayaraj

Karin Gilges

Annamalai Jayaraj

Can you quantify the one-off expenses included in the other expenses?

Karin Gilges

Okay, actually one important point and this is the new business expenditures. And therefore, we have in this quarter increase in the spendings related to the new business areas. And what we can also see in the other expenses is the higher spendings related to the higher service income. So, these are the main two issues. One, the professional charges, which is the spendings to the higher service income is about 1.3 percentage points and the spendings in the new business expenditures is roughly 0.6 percentage points.

Okay. [Operator Instruction] In the meantime I will go for the questions in the chat box. This is from Ravi Purohit. Our current growth margins are the lowest ever, he says, is this the new trend or new normal?

Karin Gilges

So, in principle, we do not talk about gross margins at all. But as I mentioned before, you have to see the mix between traded goods and manufactured goods. And what we saw in the last quarter that we have a jump in the traded goods, we have -- we had high content or high revenues with exhaust-gas treatment, which are currently traded. So in this, overall, we have in this quarter to give you an idea and traded percentage from total of 54.4 percentage points versus the same quarter in the last year or 51.3%. And this is of course influencing then also the EBIT. So is the EBIT the new normal? It highly depends on the mix, of course, but what we expect in the upcoming quarters is that we a change in the mix that we have more manufactured goods in our revenues.

Okay, all right. The next question in the chat box is, does Bosch worldwide has any supply agreement with the Tesla. If Tesla enter India, will that open up opportunities for Bosch, India?

Sandeep N

I think Bosch has business relationship with Tesla, primarily in the US and partly in China. But these are more in braking and wiper components. So let's follow up on what happens with the Tesla lands in India on their value chain and we will align accordingly.

Guruprasad Mudlapur

We do not want to speculate at this point what's the Indian scenario for Tesla, but yes, we have global supplies towards Tesla, both in China and in North America.

Okay, the next question in that chat box is, has the audit qualification issue sorted out by taking up at today's AGM, please update?

Karin Gilges

It has been sorted out.

Okay. So next question is, can we expect margins to improve from Q1 levels or to remain flattish?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Ms. Karin.

Karin Gilges

So, once again the margins or the overall EBIT, EBITDA is highly influenced by the mix we have between traded and manufactured goods. If we look only at the manufactured good then depending of course of the cluster of products, we see a stable situation. Nevertheless, it depends how much of our revenues are coming out of traded goods and how much is coming out of manufactured goods. So, overall, if you say, yes, margins are stable, but of course, it depends what is the set up of the product portfolio behind the revenue.

Okay. So the next question is, can you please highlight the rationale behind the -- rationale for business plans for offer Project House Mobility Solutions? What do we do here in this business segment and last year sales and EBITA for this segment?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Okay, so I think we've already explained the basic rationale for why we sold this. And let me quickly explain that one more time. So, the Project House for Mobility Solutions, which was handling the digital mobility solutions area, we realized that this requires global scale and global expansion. There is considerable growth globally. Of course, the Indian market, we did not foresee a lot of, currently. And it also required a massive infusion of capital to make the business grow across the world. As Bosch Limited, we are chartered to take care of the India business and we're not really focused on the global part of the business.

Primarily this was the reason that we decided that it's better to sell the business to our parent and the parent has the skills and the necessary capabilities currently to take the business global and that's what happened in the previous quarter. So, yes, the business has been solved, but links to the business remain in India and we will continue to work together.

Next question, how is obvious engineering complexity in diesel versus gasoline versus hydrogen? Is there business entry barriers or superiority of part makers in each of these technologies?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

But I think in the diesel technology, we have been having a long standing footprint in that with system engineering competence, component engineering competence and also relatively higher depth of manufacture. So, when we moved from diesel to gasoline, most part of the system and component engineering competence remains. However, in the value chain, manufacturing there are of course much -- many more players in the market in gasoline compared to diesel.

I think your other question was, how do you see that in case of hydrogen? In hydrogen we see a high degree of overlap with a diesel kind of a complex system which needs competence build up in system engineering and also the competence in components with hydraulics. So that matches very close to the competence which we have established for diesel. So that kind of gives you a perspective of what happens when we move from diesel to gasoline back to hydrogen.

Okay, so then one question on Two-Wheeler. So other than fuel injection, does Bosch have any other components for the Two-Wheeler sector?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Now we have ABS, single channel and dual channel ABS, we have infotainment systems, display indicators and also enough of the support control units. So that's the, let's say, end-to-end portfolio spread of Bosch outside the electronic fuel injection.

Got it. Then in Tractor segment, broadly how what percentage of Bosch’s revenue is from tractor segment and what are the output for FY24 and FY25? And also the associated with that, emission norms in Tractor segment TREM IV has been implemented, when is TREM V expected?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

I’ll sort of give you a response on the second part, we do not share details of segment level revenue and so on. On the TREM V, currently, we are all prepared for, in terms of technology of course, we are a technology company. We provide technology to the OEMs and we are prepared on offering TREM V technology to them. The chance of a postponement or chance of introduction of TREM V, I do not want to speculate but it looks more and more certain that there will be further postponement of TREM V legislation. But yeah, we'll leave that to speculation.

Senthil Manikandan

First question is with respect to Two-Wheeler segment from the Electric Powertrain side. So what's the scope going forward over the next two to three years? What kind of components that Bosch plans to add to this segment?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Like I mentioned earlier, I think in the electrified scooters space, we would primarily focus on enough motors in the range of two to three kilowatts power range along with a motor control unit, that would be the focus of portfolio from a Bosch side on the electrified two wheelers.

Senthil Manikandan

Just related to that, can you quantify share of business acquisition and working with details in the market?

Senthil Manikandan

Oh, just related to the Two-Wheeler electric part, if you can quantify in terms of business acquisitions, or market share in these products. And how do you see as a percentage of overall consolidated sale two years performing? Any color on this?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Well, I'd like to not get into forecast or a trajectory of market shares now because we are in extremely early stages of a formative business. And you noticed how the volumes are going back and forth being so sensitive to FAME too. So at the moment, we are focusing on requirements engineering, we are focusing on the first engagement on system concepts with customers. I would rather keep it this way than make a statement on a projection of market share or market development because there are too many open parameters and variables at this point in time.

Sandeep N

I’d just add that we are, of course, working with all OEMs on these projects.

Senthil Manikandan

The second question is how do you see the Two-Wheeler market itself evolving, like because entry level Industrial segment hasn't been performing well off late. So, just you can share your perspective on that.

Guruprasad Mudlapur

I think the entry level growth is still sluggish and there is a movement of the market more towards the 125cc. While the premium segments are doing relatively better. I think this is also linked with certain amount of, I wouldn't call it distress but a slowdown in the rural spent towards the entry level bike. So, we don't really foresee that there will be a big change but good news for us in terms of businesses is that the premium segment is continuing to do well.

Sandeep N

The entry level two wheelers get exported, and the export market is also sluggish currently.

Senthil Manikandan

Guruprasad Mudlapur

No, it isn't. ABS is not, it's not a part of the listed entity.

Okay, the next question is, can you highlight within automotive products, which items have higher traded goods element and what is contribution of this product items in percentage terms for our current revenue?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Traded.

Karin Gilges

Traded goods. So, traded goods are, of course, mainly in the Powertrain Solutions, where we see it and I mentioned already the exhaust-gas treatment which are currently traded goods where we now going in the next upcoming years going ahead with localization and this end partially, of course, in our power tools, we have partially localized and partially in traded.

Okay, and then the next two question is, can you please tell us how much CapEx is planned for the current year and the next year? In addition, is there any change in the CapEx under [PLA]?

Karin Gilges

CapEx we have planned for the current year, roughly INR4.9 billion. And this is a little bit lesser than last year because last year, we have finished our nice Adugodi campus here as you know, and this is mainly in the plants. And this is mainly in machinery and equipment.

Okay. And next question is, what is your view on usage of artificial intelligence, in the service business of Bosch? Does it improve the efficiency significantly and consequently reduce our dependence on increased manpower in the service business?

Guruprasad Mudlapur

Yeah, I mean, it's a very generic question, but I'll give you the answer in two perspectives one is the utilization of AI in products and services that we make and offer. So, here Bosch has been investing quite a lot in AI which is useful in our products and this will continue. If this continue, we will see quite a lot of growth in this as the automotive technologies also moves ahead. Of course, there is another aspect to AI which is now the more popular one under discussion which is the generative AI like ChatGPT or so on. This certainly is also a topic of focus within Bosch. We look at it from the perspective of how can it enhance our productivities inside and what can we do more with tools like ChatGPT either for coding software development kind of aspects or for other purposes in terms of helping documentation or generation of reports or even multiple -- working on productivity measure. So both aspects of impact and certainly we see AI as a productivity enhancer in the second aspect. Of course, AI in our product will add significant value.

Okay, sir. Next question on the chat box is, can you clarify why interest cost is higher rupees INR 30 crores in IQ FY24?

Karin Gilges

The interest on the -- is on the account of the interest provision created to the levy of the interest on GST payables. Another reverse charge in respect of the salary cost of the expert to put it in the legal -- Indian legal entities. So, this is a reason why we had to put in the provision.

Okay. And next question is on the employee cost. It could be great if you could throw some light on the employee cost, how is the trend going forward?

Karin Gilges

Going forward the trend and there we have an extra thing, this because we had a reversal in the provision. And therefore, we see normal is at 8%. Of course you have in each quarter, sometimes you have a reversal of the provision on the other side, you have an increase in the provisions, but we see for this financial year 8% which is reasonable and compared to the last years or to the former years were, before the EVR. We are really now on a very good basis.

