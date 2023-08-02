Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Debunking The Mystery Behind REIT Preferreds

Aug. 02, 2023 7:00 AM ETBX, JNK, PFF, PFFR, SPPREF, VNO, VNO.PL, VNO.PM, VNO.PN, VNO.PO, VNORP5 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • During this Fed tightening cycle, preferred stocks have declined significantly below par value which is normally $25.
  • Buying preferred stocks at below par can represent an excellent total return opportunity as the current dividend yield is high relative to treasuries and other bonds.
  • Also, there's the potential for price appreciation if the securities return to par.
  Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha.

Question marks and light bulb

AlexSecret

The legendary investor Benjamin Graham was not a fan of preferred shares as he said,

"…really good preferred stocks can and do exist, but they are good in spite of their investment form, which in an inherent bad one."

Comments (5)

S
Spanishmoss
Today, 7:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.36K)
I might add John Hancock’s HPI, a monthly paying preferred CEF trading at a 3.6% premium. The current distribution is 9%. I’m not in it right now, but have held it for many years previously and am considering a new position currently. They allow up to 50% non investment grade securities and are currently levered at 39% per CEFConnect.com.
T
Tinternwales
Today, 7:51 AM
Premium
Comments (50)
Good article. Thank you.
I
Iggy_de_la_Varga
Today, 7:36 AM
Premium
Comments (3.17K)
hi Brad i could only find a SHO preferred in your ireit marketvector quality index cuurrent holdings, but your slide i indicated 4 are chosen ,so am i missing something i.e. are the complete preferred holdings of that index available to the general public somewhere?
S
Sane Man
Today, 7:33 AM
Premium
Comments (1.03K)
It’s a great time to diversify into preferred CEFs too. They have quite the discount to NAV and the regional banking issue hasn’t helped . I own PTA in which Cohen uses interest rate hedges . And FFC , which does not use hedges and has cut the payout a few times. But when rates are lowered the share price should move higher along with the payout again. Also, RNP, which is half REIT and half preferred, with REIT preferreds in there too has shown signs of life the past month or so.
Also, an ETF, PXFX, invests in preferreds with no financials exposure. I own this one too. You can get between 6.5-8.5% interest and also probably 15-20% price appreciation in a lot of names in this sector! And unlike, money markets or short term bond ETFs those rates won’t go down! We are getting into the late innings of hiding out in the short end so thinking long end with preferreds as an income option is the prudent way to go.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:05 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.4K)
@Sane Man Thanks for reading and commenting. I'll take a look at PTA. Have a great week and all the best.
