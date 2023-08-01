Justin Sullivan

Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) rallied 20% after the FinTech presented results for the second-quarter which included a record number of new customer acquisitions and a raised guidance for FY 2023 regarding adjusted net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. While SoFi's financial results were solid, and the FinTech faces a catalyst regarding the resumption of student loan repayments in October, I am down-grading SoFi to hold given the FinTech’s strong share price appreciation. The FinTech’s shares are clearly no longer on the cheap side -- they were a gift when they traded at $5 -- and the recent share price rally has made SoFi significantly more expensive. Since shares are now overbought and trade significantly above the FinTech's 1-year average P/S ratio, I am down-grading to hold!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating and reasons for rating change

I previously rated SoFi as a strong buy as the FinTech retained significant customer acquisition momentum and the resumption of student loan repayments was a near-term catalyst for the firm's adjusted EBITDA growth. However, shares of the FinTech are now overbought based off of RSI and are no longer a bargain, meaning investors face an unfavorable risk profile in the short term.

Revenue and earnings beat

SoFi put up a strong Q2 earnings sheet as the FinTech beat both revenue and earnings estimates. The personal finance company lost $0.06 per-share in the second-quarter (beating estimates by $0.01 per-share) on revenues of $488.82M.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Record customer acquisition

SoFi had its best-ever quarter regarding customer acquisition in Q2'23: the personal finance company added 584 thousand new customers to its platform, which was the highest total achieved in the firm's history. Second-quarter customer additions even exceeded the previous quarterly record of 523 thousand new customers in the fourth-quarter of FY 2021. In the last twelve months, SoFi added 1.9M new customers to its personal finance platform and its member total reached 6.2M at the end of Q2'23. SoFi's strong customer growth is a key driver of the FinTech's revenue and EBITDA growth... as is the roll-out of new Financial Services products.

Source: SoFi

SoFi’s personal loan business is booming

Because of the U.S. government’s Federal Student Loan Payment Moratorium, the FinTech's student loan business has not seen any meaningful growth lately. Student loan originations dropped 1% year over year to $395.4M in Q2'23, but the lack of growth in the student loan origination business has been offset with strong growth in the personal loan business. This segment continues to see solid growth, despite high interest rates: in Q2'23, personal loan originations soared 51% year over year to $3.7B. With the resumption on student loan payments on the horizon, SoFi is looking at a near-term catalyst for EBITDA growth as well.

Source: SoFi

SoFi raised guidance for the second time in FY 2023 as resumption of student loan repayments looms

SoFi's management has a history of conservative guidance and has managed to beat its own guidance multiple times, most recently in the second-quarter. SoFi guided for adjusted net revenues between $470M to $480M for Q2'23 which the FinTech easily beat: second-quarter revenues totaled $489M, beating the high-case of guidance by 2%.

Importantly, SoFi raised its guidance for FY 2023 due to the expected resumption of student loan repayments and strong customer acquisition momentum. The Department of Education clarified in July that student loan interest will resume in September while student loan payments will be due in October 2023.

SoFi now expects FY 2023 adjusted net revenue of $1,974M to $2,034M which was raised from a previous range of $1,955M to $2,020M. SoFi’s FY 2023 adjusted EBITDA is now expected to come in between $333M and $343M compared to an earlier guidance of $268-288M, showing an impressive raise of 22%, at mid-point. It was the second consecutive guidance raise for SoFi this year.

Source: SoFi

SoFi’s valuation

SoFi’s shares have soared 148.4% year to date and SoFi's shares are no longer a bargain in my view. SoFi’s earnings potential is now valued at a price-to-revenue ratio of 4.3X and shares are trading significantly above their 1-year average P/S ratio of 2.5X. Upstart (UPST) is another FinTech that has seen a soaring valuation lately and in both cases, I believe, investors deal with significant correction risks as investors have become overly exuberant and shares are overbought. PayPal (PYPL) is now one of my favorite FinTechs to own, in large part because of the company's large free cash flow and stock buyback potential.

Data by YCharts

Risks with SoFi

The biggest risk for SoFi, as I see it, currently relates to the firm's valuation and soaring investor optimism... which is something that made me change my mind on the FinTech with respect to new purchases. I like to buy shares when they are out-of-favor and the valuation is depressed, not when shares have soared after an earnings report. Another risk that I see with SoFi is the strong growth in personal loan originations which could potentially result in increased delinquencies in a high-interest world.

Closing thoughts

The second-quarter earnings release for SoFi was pretty good as it included a top and bottom line beat, strong customer acquisition momentum and a second consecutive guidance raise for FY 2023. Because of the expected resumption of student loan payments in October, the FinTech has raised its EBITDA guidance by 22% compared to its previous guidance. However, shares are now leaning on the expensive side and investors have met the earnings report with enthusiasm. As a result, SoFi's shares are overbought and have an unfavorable risk profile in the short term. I am changing my recommendation to hold!