SoFi: Why I Am Down-Grading To Hold Despite Record Q2 Results

Aug. 01, 2023 5:17 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)13 Comments
The Asian Investor
The Asian Investor
20.19K Followers

Summary

  • SoFi's shares rallied 20% after reporting strong Q2 results, including record quarterly customer growth.
  • The company's personal loan business is booming, offsetting the lack of growth in the student loan origination business.
  • SoFi raised its EBITDA guidance for FY 2023 a second time, due to the expected resumption of student loan repayments.
  • However, I consider shares to be leaning on the expensive side now. They are also overbought based off of RSI, which justifies a rating down-grade.
SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan

Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) rallied 20% after the FinTech presented results for the second-quarter which included a record number of new customer acquisitions and a raised guidance for FY 2023 regarding adjusted net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. While SoFi's financial results

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.19K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI, PYPL, SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

Y
Yield Chaser
Today, 6:08 PM
Comments (507)
Nobody knows banks like TAI does. That $FRCB buy rating was top shelf, I'm sure a lot of people made a lot of money on that one. On the other side of the trade, of course.
D
DrKnight
Today, 6:03 PM
Comments (410)
Still very undervalued. Stock used to be at $28 a share
S
Srhb
Today, 5:48 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
On what basis you are saying overbought ?
l
lbeachmike
Today, 5:40 PM
Premium
Comments (990)
Hold and buy are the same thing. If I have 1000 shares and I hold them, I have 1000 shares. If I don't have any shares and I buy 1000 shares, I have 1000 shares. Same exact thing.
R
RealityPill
Today, 5:38 PM
Comments (587)
$7 ... personal loans are ALL unsecured .. this company is mostly an unsecured lender now ...
Timrio profile picture
Timrio
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (965)
Can’t disagree with you more. Thought you of all investors should know what’s coming. Come on man, their just hitting scale!!! Noto said once they hit scale they would open the new member funnel up with the goal of ramping to as much as 1 million member adds per quarter in 2024.
R
RealityPill
Today, 5:39 PM
Comments (587)
@Timrio you are absolutely clueless
l
lbeachmike
Today, 5:41 PM
Premium
Comments (990)
@Timrio That's right. It's just like people downgrading Palantir when it hit 9-10 bucks. Long term investors should tune out this type of noise.
Firstblood 754 profile picture
Firstblood 754
Today, 5:31 PM
Premium
Comments (25)
If your criteria for a hold is the RSI sorry but that is not sufficient. The RSI does not take into account any news or earnings. It just looks at the closing price of a recent trading period. It does not factor in SoFis earnings performance or their expectations to be profitable by Q4 of this year. They are growing faster than any bank in the Country. So far every single analyst downgrade has been grossly incorrect. Long Sofi.
T
Tutupupu
Today, 5:28 PM
Premium
Comments (10)
Avoid this nonsense analysis
ErikInvest profile picture
ErikInvest
Today, 5:23 PM
Premium
Comments (1.18K)
Explain me what do u mean with overbought.
SOFI on 11$ has ridiculous book value for a “bank” and its not only a bank.
R
RealityPill
Today, 5:40 PM
Comments (587)
@ErikInvest it's WAY overvalued than a bank .. do comps with banks DD
Spagett profile picture
Spagett
Today, 5:47 PM
Premium
Comments (7)
@ErikInvest likely author mostly means RSI when it was in the mid $11's on the pop on solid earnings / triple beat
