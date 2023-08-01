Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Centerra Gold Q2 Results: This Is Troubling

Aug. 01, 2023 5:27 PM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CGAU), CG:CAGDX, GDXJ, RGLD2 Comments
Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Centerra Gold Inc. is a mid-tier gold and copper producer with multiple operations.
  • The company just reported its Q2 2023 financial results.
  • What happened in the quarter, and should investors buy the dip?
Oh my God, we are way under budget this month!

skynesher

Centerra Gold: This Is Troubling

This is an update on Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU), a mid-tier gold and copper miner with operations in Canada and Turkey. The company operates two flagship mines, the Mount Milligan mine

Comments (2)

t
tahoedavidbrock
Today, 6:13 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (69)
Thank you for this thoughtful article.

Respectfully, I would say the nadir in cash flow is in. With The Turkish asset returning to full production, Centerra's problem will be only operational execution and with an enterprize value substantially less than the market cap, CGAU looks like a lower risk miner for the long-term, and for it's historically lowest quartile of AISC. Just bought stock today on the sell-off, as I believe the worst is behind.

Management clearly has confidence in the longer-term, as they executed on share repurchases in the quarter just ended.

Happy investing!
n
ntcse
Today, 5:50 PM
Premium
Comments (297)
I can't see cash reserves dwindling. Now that they have the permits, they will get on to processing the 280,000 ounces from the various gold in carbon inventory/stacking/leach pads. They've already spent the cash to get these out of the ground so minus the remaining processing cash costs (50-250 an ounce depending what part of this we are talking about, which are the numbers they stated on the conference call), that means around 500 million cash from operations coming in - taxed at 25% means 375 million windfall in the next year on top of ounces sold - they even have guaranteed prices for some of that with their hedging at 1942 an ounce. Then you have the Oksut mine that is starting up now heavy doubling their production with 650-700 AISC on a by-product basis - super cash generative, industry leading. And Mount Milligan keeps being free cash flow positive even in a bad quarter with promises for improvement in H2. On top of all that they didn't sell all they produced in this quarter. There's no way they are going to erode cash right?, I encourage them to buy back shares hand over fist at these prices with a portion of this free cash flow.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
