Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 4:32 PM ETCVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.06K Followers

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 1, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Roberts - VP, FP&A and IR

Dave Lamp - CEO

Dane Neumann - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Manav Gupta - UBS

John Royall - JPMorgan

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the CVR Energy, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Richard Roberts, Vice President of FP&A and IR. Thank you, Mr. Roberts, you may begin.

Richard Roberts

Thank you, Camilla. Good afternoon, everyone. We very much appreciate you joining us this afternoon for our CVR Energy Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me today are Dave Lamp, our Chief Executive Officer; Dane Neumann, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of management.

Prior to discussing our 2023 second quarter results, let me remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements as that term is defined under federal securities laws. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our latest earnings release.

As a result, actual operations or results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

This call also includes various non-GAAP financial measures. The disclosures related to such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliation to the most directly comparable

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.