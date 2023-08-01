Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon's 7.6% Yield Is A Hold (Rating Downgrade)

The Asian Investor
20.19K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon's shares have come under selling pressure due to concerns over lead cables and expectations of lower free cash flow.
  • Verizon's broadband business has shown strong momentum with a 56% increase in subscriber net adds in Q2 compared to the previous year.
  • Verizon's dividend coverage has improved in Q2, but concerns over the company's debt and its ability to sustain its dividend payout continue to weigh on investor sentiment.
General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Shares of Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have come under selling pressure in July after a report from the Wall Street Journal raised concerns about lead-sheathed cables. Verizon nonetheless reported a solid earnings sheet for the second-quarter which showed that the telecom more

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
20.19K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ, LUMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

p
pjinvestmentco
Today, 6:06 PM
Premium
Comments (338)
little late clown it's down over 30%
C
Colorado Oilman
Today, 5:55 PM
Premium
Comments (725)
You downgraded when you should of upgraded. Bogus lead issues knocked off 5 to 10% - we use lead for balancing tires and other applications. If you don’t eat it ie lead paint - or put in water pipes - there is no issue.
US water system still uses some lead pipes!
Fix those - no need to disturb most lead sheathed cables

Long T and VZ - they are cutting costs and prices will go up along with dividends
