Bruce Bennett

Shares of Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have come under selling pressure in July after a report from the Wall Street Journal raised concerns about lead-sheathed cables. Verizon nonetheless reported a solid earnings sheet for the second-quarter which showed that the telecom more than covered its dividend with free cash flow. Like AT&T (T), Verizon saw a free cash flow rebound in the second-quarter which has improved the firm’s dividend coverage and should reduce concerns over the telecom's dividend payout.

Reasons for rating adjustment

I previously rated shares of Verizon as a strong buy in the first week of June -- Verizon: Time To Buy Aggressively -- because rumors of an Amazon-DISH Network partnership depressed Verizon's share price and because the telecom, I expected, should not have any problems covering its dividend on a full-year basis. However, given the current trajectory of Verizon's free cash flow, I don't believe that the telecom will be able to meet my FCF estimate of $21B for FY 2023. Therefore, I am down-grading VZ to hold.

Broadband momentum continues

Verizon saw a year over year revenue decline of 3.5% in Q2'23 and telecoms generally don't offer a lot of top line growth potential, with the exception of broadband and 5G, as they operate in a very mature market with fierce competition. While top line estimates indicate that this won't change in the near future, the company's broadband momentum and solid free cash flow are still good reasons to remain invested in Verizon, in my opinion.

Verizon's well-performing broadband business saw continual acquisition momentum in the second-quarter. The telecom acquired 418,000 new subscribers on a net add basis, showing a 56% increase in the number of net adds compared to the year-earlier period. Although net adds dropped quarter over quarter, I think Verizon's aggressive roll-out of broadband connections supports the firm's momentum in this business.

Source: Verizon

Q2 free cash flow recovery and restoration of dividend coverage

Verizon failed to earn its dividend with free cash flow in the first-quarter and reported a FCF shortfall of $400M. In the second-quarter, Verizon saw a rebound in its free cash flow which improved the company’s dividend coverage again. In Q2’23, Verizon earned $5.6B in free cash flow which brings the year-to-date total to $8.0B. In the first six months of the year, Verizon also earned $800M more in free cash flow than in the same period in FY 2022.

With $8.0B in free cash flow, Verizon’s year-to-date dividend coverage was 145%. The dividend costs Verizon approximately $2.75B a quarter. AT&T’s dividend coverage in the first six months of FY 2023 was 130% so Verizon offers, all things being equal, slightly better dividend coverage than its biggest U.S. telecom rival.

Both telecoms, in my opinion, are capable of sustaining their payouts and Verizon has a better chance than AT&T to raise the payout going forward as well. If Verizon raises its dividend again this year, it would be the 17th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Verizon guided for $17B in free cash flow for FY 2023, which is about a $1B more than AT&T expects to generate in the current fiscal year. AT&T has said that it expects to generate $16B in free cash flow or more in FY 2023. Due to higher capital expenditures and revenue pressures, my previous estimate of $21B in free cash flow no longer seems attainable.

Verizon's debt situation remains a challenge

Verizon, just like AT&T, has a considerable amount of debt to service which has weighed on investor confidence and also raised some concerns about whether the telecom can sustain its dividend payout. Verizon had $148B in net financial debt at the end of the second-quarter while AT&T had approximately $136B of debt to service. Looking at the broader trend, there is a lack of progress for both companies when it comes to lowering their debt burdens.

With free cash flow in a range of $16-17B for both companies, it will take many years for both telecoms to pay down their accumulated financial obligations. I think while both telecoms have sufficient free cash flow to pay their dividends, a contraction in FCF would be a major problem, considering that Verizon and AT&T both have high leverage ratios.

Data by YCharts

Verizon’s valuation vs. AT&T

Assuming $17B in free cash flow for Verizon, shares of the telecom are valued at 8.3X free cash flow while AT&T is valued at 6.5X free cash flow. Both telecoms pay a 7.6% dividend yield and both telecoms covered their dividends with FCF on a year-to-date basis.

Based off of earnings, AT&T is the cheapest large-cap telecom that dividend investors can buy for their portfolios right now. With a P/E ratio of 7.3X, Verizon ranks between AT&T and Lumen Technologies (LUMN). All telecoms are a hold for me right now, but I may consider increasing my portfolio weightings if the valuation becomes overly depressed again.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Verizon

Valuations of Verizon and other telecoms have come under pressure after the Wall Street Journal reported on the issue of toxic lead cables which are allegedly posing an environmental hazard. While there may be a liability here, I don't believe that Verizon's dividend will be at risk in the medium term because of it. In the short term, however, investor sentiment may be negatively impacted if the issue of toxic cables results in litigation. What would change my mind about Verizon is if the telecom saw a significant down-grade of its free cash flow forecast.

Closing thoughts

Verizon continued to see acquisition momentum in its well-performing broadband business in Q2'23 and the telecom has seen a second-quarter rebound in free cash flow which restored its dividend coverage. Verizon’s shares are also cheap based off of earnings and free cash flow. Considering that Verizon still has a very burdened balance sheet, suffers from deteriorating investor sentiment following the WSJ report on lead cables and that its free cash flow is likely not going to meet my estimate of $21B (as I previously expected), I am down-grading shares of Verizon to hold!