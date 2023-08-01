Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Deutsche Post AG (DPSTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 4:46 PM ETDeutsche Post AG (DPSTF), DHLGY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.06K Followers

Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Ziegenbalg - Head of IR

Frank Appel - CEO

Melanie Kreis - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andy Chu - Deutsche Bank

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS

Alexia Dogani - Barclays

Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America

Sam Bland - JPMorgan

Johannes Braun - Stifel Europe

Parash Jain - HSBC

Sathish Sivakumar - Citigroup

Robert Joynson - with BNP Paribas

Sumit Mehrotra - Societe Generale

Alexia Dogani - Barclays

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Kyle, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the DHL Group Conference Call. Please note that the call will be recorded. You can find a privacy notice on dpdhl.com. Throughout today’s presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Ziegenbalg, Head of IR. Please go ahead.

Martin Ziegenbalg

Thank you and a warm welcome from my side to the DHL Group Q2 '23 earnings call. I take it you have all the material that we send out and that we're going to speak to right in front of you. And with reporting season being in full swing, let's go right into it.

Melanie, please go ahead.

Melanie Kreis

Yeah. Thank you very much, Martin, and good morning to all of you also from my side. Thank you very much for joining us today for our Q2 earnings call.

Let me start with a few highlights on Page 2. I think when we look at the big picture, we are very pleased with the performance we achieved in Q2, which I believe confirms the resilience we had already shown with our numbers

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.