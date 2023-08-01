Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.06K Followers

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Randy Burkhalter - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jim Teague - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Randy Fowler - Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Natalie Gayden - Senior Vice President, Natural Gas

Chris D’Anna - Senior Vice President, Petrochemicals

Brent Secrest - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Graham Bacon - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Tug Hanley - Senior Vice President, Pipelines and Terminals

Tony Chovanec - Vice President, Fundamentals and Supply Appraisal

Conference Call Participants

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Tristan Richardson - Scotiabank

Spiro Dounis - Citi

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Securities

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bernstein

Colton Bean - TPH and Company

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Brian Reynolds - UBS

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Neel Mitra - Bank of America

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Enterprise Products Partners LP Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Randy Burkhalter, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Randy Burkhalter

Thank you, Norma and good morning everyone and welcome to the Enterprise Products conference call today to discuss second quarter earnings. Our speakers today will be Co-Chief Executive Officers of Enterprise’s general partner, Jim Teague and Randy Fowler. Other members of our senior management team are also in attendance for the call.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 based on the beliefs of the company, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Enterprise’s management team. Although management believes

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

c
ccking3
Today, 4:57 PM
Premium
Comments (3.2K)
To save you the trouble, the message is ignore the 2Q, we are in great shape for the rest of the year.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.