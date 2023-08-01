JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article takes a close look at the recent performance and future market prospects of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), a major player in the pharmacy sector. Despite a marked increase in sales in a recent period, the company's earnings per share (EPS) have taken a notable dip, primarily attributed to the effects of COVID-19. This piece concentrates on employing technical analysis to predict future movements in WBA Boots Alliance's stock price and pinpoint potential investment avenues. It reveals that while the stock price continues to linger in a bearish trajectory, it is approaching a significant long-term key target that could potentially ignite investor demand.

Navigating Walgreens Boots Alliance's Strategic Shift Amid Challenges

WBA has seen a difficult few years. Despite an increase in sales to $35.4 billion for the period ending May 31, 2023, up 8.6% year over year, the company's EPS fell from $0.33 to $0.14. With this underperformance blamed largely on COVID-19 effects, WBA also reduced its fiscal year guidance, projecting an adjusted EPS of no more than $4.05, lower than its previous minimum projection of $4.45. The company's ongoing struggle with growth, combined with a poor bottom-line trend and high-risk investments in the healthcare sector, raises significant concerns for investors. Despite a currently attractive dividend yield of 6.41%, WBA's stock is trading at nearly decade-old levels, reflecting investor skepticism.

WBA's decision to branch out into the broader healthcare sector is a risky move that could take several years to yield profits, thereby potentially endangering the consistent dividend payouts that many investors find appealing. Consequently, even though the company appears to be undervalued, investors should proceed with caution. The prospect of investment against the prevailing market trend exists, but its success largely depends on the eventual triumph of WBA's diversification into the healthcare sector. On the other hand, WBA has a notable record of increasing its dividends for nearly half a century, showing an impressive capacity to navigate through various macroeconomic challenges. With its current efforts to develop a healthcare services branch alongside its pharmacy operations, the company aims to create a stickier customer base and potentially steady, or even grow, its pharmacy orders.

Data by YCharts

Nonetheless, this transformation is not without risks and will require a substantial financial outlay, which could potentially result in leverage problems. Consequently, the high dividend yield may be seen as a reflection of the uncertainties surrounding this shift. WBA sold its shares in AmerisourceBergen to fund this business transformation, implying that the transition might not be as financially taxing as initially feared. Additionally, WBA has been showcasing an upward trend in its annual revenue, with a notable total income of $132.70 billion recorded in 2022. Alongside this, a solid net income of $4.337 billion was also reported in the same year. These robust figures serve to highlight WBA's financial stability in my view.

Data by YCharts

Transforming Downside Momentum into Investment Opportunities

From a technical perspective, the stock price of WBA remains steeped in a significant downward trajectory. However, it is approaching its long-term target, which is anticipated to spark interest among buyers, as depicted in the quarterly chart. The stock price of WBA continues to be situated within ascending broadening wedge patterns. These patterns present critical zones for buying, particularly for investors with a long-term perspective, as indicated by the blue circle.

WBA Quarterly Chart (StockCharts.com)

Historically, significant bottoms were observed within this ascending broadening wedge in 1999, 2000, and particularly in 2008, where prices experienced a strong recovery after hitting the support level. The 2008 bottom was notably robust, with prices sharply rebounding from $14.30, and eventually climbing to record highs at $75.39. The downturn in 2008 was a consequence of the global financial crisis, which negatively affected businesses and stock markets globally. Post-crisis, economic recovery measures implemented by the government improved business conditions, which in turn positively impacted WBA's stock price.

However, after peaking at $75.39, the stock began a downward trajectory, confirming a double top at $75.39 and $71.73. The stock price is still declining, heading toward the robust support area indicated by the blue circle. The price range indicated by the blue circle, which spans from $15 to $22, is considerable because it is derived from long-term price charts. The blue arrows underscore the formidable resistance encountered due to the midlines on the RSI, which validates the recent downturn in the stock price.

The monthly chart provides further insight into the critical levels for WBA. The substantial bottom in WBA's stock price is characterized by an inverted head and shoulders pattern, with the head at $14.30 and the shoulders at $21.67 and $18.17 respectively. The stock's upward trajectory following the global financial crisis was triggered when the price broke above the inverted head and shoulders neckline, denoted by the blue line. After reaching all-time highs, the stock price has been in a downward trend, currently nearing the blue neckline, which acts as a strong support level. This area hence offers substantial support.

WBA Monthly Chart (StockCharts.com)

Furthermore, the significant bottom following the financial crisis was also confirmed by the robust support of the 200 simple moving averages, as the stock price hit support levels at $14.30, $18.17, and $20.66. However, this time is different as the 200 simple moving support has been broken down which indicates a downtrend at the moment.

From the discussion so far, it's apparent that predicting the market direction in the short term is challenging as there's no clear sign of a market reversal, although a significant support level is observed on the monthly chart. This complex price point might be navigated by taking a staggered investment approach. Investors could buy WBA at current levels and plan to accumulate more if the market dips within the long-term support range of $15 to $22.

Market Risk

The company's decision to invest in the healthcare sector carries considerable risks. Although such a venture could potentially prove profitable in the long run, it may take years to realize those profits. This could jeopardize the company's dividend payouts, an aspect of WBA's investment profile that has typically been attractive to investors.

Moreover, WBA's stock price is currently stationed at a significant support level, though a turnaround isn't evident at this juncture. The monthly chart illustrates this strong support line, marked by the green arrows. A breach of the blue support line at $29 could escalate the possibility of a further downward trajectory, potentially leading the stock price toward the $15 to $22 region. Furthermore, the 200 simple moving average, which previously acted as a support, has converted to resistance. As indicated by the red arrow on the monthly chart, the stock price experienced a decline after reaching a peak at $40.11, at 200 simple moving averages. Hence, those investors considering initiating long positions at this juncture must proceed with caution.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, WBA has experienced a challenging period marked by reduced earnings and risky ventures into the broader healthcare sector. However, the company's impressive history of managing macroeconomic challenges and the potential for profitable returns, in the long run, cannot be discounted. From a technical perspective, WBA's stock price is entrenched in a bearish trend, but it is nearing a critical long-term target that could catalyze investor interest. Despite the current downward momentum, the company's robust financials and ongoing strategic shift present a unique blend of risk and potential reward. Investors can initiate minor investments in WBA at this stage, and consider amplifying their positions should the market take a further downturn towards the robust long-term support pivot in the $15 to $22 range.