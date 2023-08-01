Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Klépierre (KLPEF) 2023 First Half Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 4:59 PM ETKlépierre (KLPEF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) 2023 First Half Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jean-Marc Jestin – Chairman of the Executive Board

Stephane Tortajada – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Celine Soo-Huynh – Barclays

Florent Laroche-Joubert – ODDO

Bruno Duclos – Invest Securities

Florent Egonneau – Bank of America

Markus Kulessa – Bank of America

Robert Jones – BNP Paribas

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Klépierre’s Half Year Financial Results. I now hand over to Mr. Jean-Marc Jestin, Chairman of the Executive Board; and Stephane Tortajada, CFO, who will lead you through this call. Sir, please go ahead.

Jean-Marc Jestin

[Foreign Language] Good evening everyone and thank you for listening to us tonight. I’m pleased with Stephane to report Klépierre 2023 first half earnings. Over this period marked by high inflation and monetary tightening, Klépierre has delivered a very strong set of results. First, we continue to grow at a sustain pace and proceed a better than expected performance generating €1.21 of net current cash flow per share or remarkable 7.4% growth year-on-year. Over the period we carefully managed our expenses, especially our cost of debt that remain contained at 1.4%, thanks to a very high level of hedging. As a result, we are raising our 2023 full year guidance and now expect to generate at least €2.40 of net current cash flow per share. This represents a 7% increase compared to 2022 and demonstrates our confidence in the future.

This being said, let’s review our first half results in more details. First, our obvious performance has been underpinned by a 7.3% like-for-like increase in net rental income over the first half. This growth was mainly driven by a 6.1% average indexation and the tight property expense monitoring translating into an improvement of net rental income to growth rental income ratio. In the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.