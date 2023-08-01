Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crestwood: Marginally Weaker Quarter But Unchanged Thesis

Aug. 01, 2023 6:00 PM ETCrestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)1 Comment
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Crestwood reported a small miss on EBITDA largely from one-time items.
  • Well connections continuing leading to growth in the back half of 2023 and into next year.
  • The company is looking to address some preferred shares to lower the cost of capital.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Catalyst Hedge Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

A hydrogen pipeline illustrating the transformation of the energy sector towards to ecology, carbon neutral, secure and independent energy sources to replace natural gas. 3d rendering

Petmal

Crestwood's Q2 Update:

Crestwood's (NYSE:CEQP) Q2 was marginally weaker than expected with EBITDA coming in at $176 million, down 2% year over year, and missing consensus estimates of $194 million. This miss was due to lower commodity prices, a non-cash loss on NGL storage

My new investment group, Catalyst Hedge Investing, is live. The launch has been terrific. The chat board is live and active as is the best ideas portfolio. There are still generous introductory prices for early subscribers that will continue for the life of your subscription. Come join the fun!

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
9.49K Followers
Catalyst driven short and long investments directly from hedge funds.
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEQP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 6:10 PM
Premium
Comments (1.92K)
Good article - thanks for your continued coverage of CEQP. I’m long the common and preferred. I bought the dip earlier this year making CEQP my largest energy holding. The common shares are very volatile but great income for a taxable account and I’m a strong holder here. I’ll ride out any further bumps this year and expect the company to continue to deleverage and flourish for the next few years. GLTA!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.