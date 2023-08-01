Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Platforms: We're Only At Halftime

Aug. 01, 2023 6:13 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, NFLX, SNAP, AMZN
Summary

  • We maintain our buy rating on Meta Platforms, Inc. stock post Q2 2023 earning results; the stock is up 234% since our November buy call, and we don’t think the upside is over yet.
  • We think Meta is somewhat uniquely positioned to rebound and experience strong adoption of new ad formats, Llama 2 and Threads.
  • Consistent with our expectations, Meta’s 2Q23 results confirmed the company’s on track for revenue acceleration and improving margins.
  • Management noted that full-year capex would be lower in the $27B to $30B range, from the previous $30 to $33B forecast as CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s dubbed “year of efficiency” plays out.
  • We continue to see an increasingly favorable risk-reward profile for the stock heading further into 2H23; we recommend investors explore favorable entry points at current levels.
Bull Market - Stock Market Chart Abstract Concept

Kativ

We continue to be buy rated on Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) post Q2 2023 results, as we don't think the upside surprise is over; we're at the halftime mark. The stock is up roughly 8% since announcing

