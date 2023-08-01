IGR: This 12.97%-Yielding Fund Has Quite A Bit Going For It

Gary Yeowell

There can be little doubt that one of the biggest challenges facing the average American today is the pervasive inflation that was been dominating our economy. The extent of this inflation is expressed by the consumer price index, which claims to measure the price of a basket of goods that is regularly purchased by the average American household. As we can very easily see here, the inflation rates that have been experienced since 2020 are much higher than the 25-year average:

Trading Economics

This is especially concerning to people that have been saving their whole lives to experience a comfortable financial situation. After all, the only real function of money is to be exchanged for goods and services and inflation means that the value of our money in terms of what it can be exchanged for is declining. It should be very obvious why this is a problem for anyone that has been saving for a long time and accumulated a significant amount of money. Everyone in this situation is almost certainly going to be looking for ways in which they can protect the value of the assets that they spent years or even decades accumulating.

One possible solution to this quandary can be found in real estate. After all, real estate shares many of the same characteristics as everything else that increases in cost or value during inflationary periods. For example, it is in limited supply and can only be improved through actual human or mechanical labor. Unfortunately, real estate investing requires a lot of capital and is, quite frankly, hard work. These are both factors that will cause most people to seek alternative avenues for investing.

One of these is to invest in a closed-end fund, or CEF, that specializes in real estate. These funds are unfortunately not very well followed by the investment media and many financial advisors are unfamiliar with them. As such, it can be difficult to obtain the information that we would really like to have in order to make an informed decision. This is unfortunate because these funds offer a number of advantages over familiar open-ended and exchange-traded funds. In particular, closed-end funds are capable of employing a variety of strategies that have the effect of boosting their yields and returns well beyond that of any of the underlying assets.

In this article, we will discuss the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR), which has long been one of the more popular closed-end funds in this category. The fund currently boasts a phenomenal 12.97% yield, which is well above that of any real estate-focused mutual fund or exchange-traded fund. Unfortunately, anytime an asset obtains a yield that high, it is a sign that the market expects that the distribution will have to be cut in the near future. As such, we will want to pay close attention to this over the course of our analysis. As some readers may recall, I have discussed this fund before, but that was several months ago so naturally a great many things have changed. This article will therefore focus specifically on these changes as well as provide an updated analysis of the fund's financial performance.

About The Fund

According to the fund's webpage, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has the objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This is not particularly surprising considering that this fund invests primarily in common and preferred equity issued by real estate investment trusts and similar entities:

CEF Connect

We can clearly see that the fund has a negative allocation to "other." This is caused by the fact that the fund employs leverage as a means to boost its effective returns, which we will discuss later in this article. The important thing here is that the fund invests both in common equity and fixed-income securities (primarily preferred stock) issued by companies all around the world. The fund states exactly this in its fact sheet (downloadable from the webpage):

The fund's primary objective is high current income. The fund's secondary objective is capital appreciation. The fund invests in a global portfolio of income-producing real estate equity securities (primarily common and preferred stocks) of real estate companies including U.S. REITs and other real estate companies located largely in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

When we consider that the fund invests primarily in real estate securities, its focus on the provision of current income makes a great deal of sense. Real estate investment trusts have long been among the favorite investments of many income-focused investors, despite the fact that these companies have very low yields compared to other income vehicles like closed-end funds and master limited partnerships. Real estate investment trusts do have higher yields than the market as a whole, however, as indicated by the fact that the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) yields 2.87% as of the time of writing.

This comes from the fact that real estate valuations do not usually increase as rapidly as high-growth stocks, nor do real estate companies deliver growth comparable to most corporations. As such, they do not receive the same high multiples in the equity markets that are seen in some other sectors. They are required by law to pay out most of their earnings to the shareholders though, which results in their dividends being a fairly high percentage of the stock price. Unlike many common stocks, the dividend is not really an afterthought here.

In the case of preferred stocks, they deliver essentially all of their investment return in the form of direct payments to their investors. This is because preferred stocks are issued with a specified dividend that is intended to allow the security to deliver a certain yield to a shareholder that purchases the security at face value. A preferred stock has no inherent link to the growth and prosperity of the issuing company, so its capital appreciation prospects are quite limited. In effect, a preferred stock can be thought of as a bond with no maturity date.

The CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund essentially collects all of the dividends paid out by the securities in the portfolio, along with any capital gains that it can deliver from the common equity side of the portfolio. It then pays all of these out to the shareholders via a distribution. Thus, it should be very easy to see how this fund could state that its objective is to provide a high level of current income.

It is a fair assumption that most regular readers of this column are interested in income investing and follow several real estate investment trusts. As such, the largest holdings of the fund will probably have a passing familiarity with most readers despite the fact that I have not devoted much effort to discussing them in detail. Here are the largest positions in the fund:

CBRE Investment Management

We certainly see a certain amount of variety here, as the fund's largest positions consist of industrial properties, shopping malls, healthcare facilities, self-storage facilities, and a few residential property trusts. We even see a cellular tower owner in the form of Crown Castle International (CCI) here. The one thing that we do not see is an office building owner, and that is probably for the best. There have been dozens, if not hundreds, of news headlines over the past year or two discussing the problems in the real estate market. These problems are one of the biggest reasons why real estate companies and funds have generally delivered a very poor performance in the market since the start of 2022.

However, most of the problems are found in the office building space. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of companies to adopt remote work policies and many of them found that it was better just to keep these policies in effect after the lockdowns were lifted, as the companies already had the remote work infrastructure in place. This allowed them to save a great deal of money by not renewing office building leases and the like. In addition, employees seem to be happier with the remote work arrangement and they have been increasingly opting to stay in the suburbs or even rural areas and avoid many of the big cities. This is terrible for office building owners though, as cities like San Francisco now have office building vacancy rates approaching 30%.

Other forms of real estate have not been experiencing these problems though, as it is pretty hard to remotely work at a factory, and people still need residential real estate to call home. As such, the fact that this fund is avoiding the toxic commercial office space right now is a very good thing.

The largest positions in the fund are much the same as the last time that we discussed it, although there have been a few changes. These changes are that Link Reit (OTC:LKREF), Life Storage, and Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) were removed and replaced with Welltower (WELL), Public Storage (PSA), and Mitsui Fudosan Co. (OTCPK:MTSFY). The removal of Life Storage was simply due to it being acquired by Extra Space Storage (EXR) following a failed hostile takeover attempt by Public Storage. However, in all three cases, the fund's managers would have had to actively trade or exchange some stocks in the market. In addition to these changes, we see that the weightings of several companies have changed since we last discussed this fund, but that could be due to one company's equity outperforming another in the market.

The reason that this is important is that it costs money to trade stocks or other assets. These expenses are billed directly to the fund's shareholders, which creates a net drag on the portfolio performance. It also makes management's job more difficult because the fund's managers need to generate sufficient returns to offset these extra expenses and still provide the shareholders with an acceptable return. This is a task that very few fund managers manage to achieve on a consistent basis, and it usually results in actively-managed funds underperforming their benchmark indices. Unfortunately, this one does not appear to be an exception to the rule. As we can see here, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund generally underperformed the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in terms of total return over the past five years:

Seeking Alpha

With that said, this is not a perfect comparison as the index fund only includes American companies and not foreign ones as the closed-end fund does. In addition, the CBRE closed-end fund includes preferred stock and the index fund does not. These two factors together would reduce the performance of the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund somewhat since both foreign real estate equities and preferred stocks in general have underperformed the American real estate market over the five years in question. As already mentioned though, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund does have a substantially higher yield than the index fund, which might be an important consideration to anyone that is dependent on their portfolio for the money that they need to pay their bills or support their lifestyles.

Leverage

In the introduction to this article, I mentioned that closed-end funds have the ability to employ certain strategies that allow these funds to earn higher effective yields than any of the underlying assets actually possess. One of the strategies used by this fund is leverage. In short, the fund borrows money and then uses this borrowed money to buy common and preferred equities issued by real estate investment trusts and similar companies. As long as the purchased securities have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. However, it is important to note that this strategy is somewhat less effective today with rates at 6% than it was when rates were 0% eighteen months ago. This is because the difference between the yield of the purchased security and the interest rate on the borrowed money is likely to be much smaller than in the past.

Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally do not like a fund's leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason. The CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund, fortunately, satisfies this requirement, as its levered assets currently comprise 28.82% of the portfolio. Thus, it appears that this fund is striking a reasonable balance between risk and reward today. We should not have to worry too much about the fund's leverage.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in the article, the primary objective of the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income. In order to achieve this objective, the fund invests in a portfolio of income-producing securities issued by real estate companies. For the most part, these securities will have a higher yield than the market as a whole and the fund applies a layer of leverage to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As such, we might expect that the fund itself will have a fairly high yield. This is indeed the case as the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.06 per share ($0.72 per share annually), which gives the fund a 12.97% yield at the current price. This fund has been very consistent with its distribution over the years, as it cut it back during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 and has been slowly raising it ever since:

CEF Connect

This is one of the few real estate closed-end funds that has not cut its distribution in response to the rising interest rate environment and the troubles in the commercial real estate space. This is likely to appeal to anyone that is seeking a safe and secure source of income to use to pay their bills or finance their lifestyles. However, the fact that this fund currently has a double-digit distribution yield and is one of the only closed-end funds in this space that has not cut its distribution recently means that we need to pay special attention to the fund's finances. After all, we do not want to be the victims of a distribution cut, as such an event would reduce our incomes and almost certainly cause the fund's share price to decline.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. The fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2022. As such, it will not include any information regarding the fund's performance over the past seven months. That is disappointing due to the simple fact that a lot of things have happened over that period. Regardless, this is still a newer report than we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund so it should still be able to give us a better idea of how the fund's finances look.

During the full-year period, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund received $44,138,950 in cash and non-cash dividends, along with $1,186 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $44,140,136 during the period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $23,011,947 available for investors.

This was, unfortunately, nowhere close to enough to cover the $81,613,345 that the fund actually paid out in distributions during the period. This is likely to be concerning at first glance as we usually like a fund to be able to cover its payouts using net investment income.

However, a fund like this does have other methods that can be employed to obtain the money that it needs to cover its distributions. For example, it might have been able to earn capital gains that can be paid out. The CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund had mixed performance at this task during the period, as it reported net realized gains of $67,530,538 but these were more than offset by $494,527,416 net unrealized losses. Overall, the fund's net assets declined by $485,598,276 during the period after accounting for all inflows and outflows.

This is certainly concerning, but the fund's net investment income combined with net realized gains comes out to $90,542,485. That was enough to cover the distribution with some money left over. Thus, the fund did technically cover its distribution in 2022 despite the heavy losses in the real estate sector. The big question going forward then is how well it can repeat that performance, and it is important to keep in mind that the lower the asset base the greater the return needed to earn a specified amount of money.

Thus, the fund will probably have a more difficult time earning enough money to cover its distribution going forward than it had last year. This could prove problematic, but we will need to wait for an updated earnings report to draw any definitive conclusions. Fortunately, the fund will probably release an updated report within the next few weeks.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not overpay for any assets in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to earn a suboptimal return on that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to buy shares of a fund when we can obtain them at a price that is less than the net asset value. This is because such a scenario implies that we are purchasing the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. This is, fortunately, the case with this fund today. As of July 31, 2023 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund had a net asset value of $6.09 per share but the shares currently trade for $5.50 each. This gives the fund's shares a 9.69% discount at the current price.

This discount is admittedly not as attractive as the 11.36% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month. However, it is still a very large discount and an overall attractive price to pay, even if the fund does have to cut the distribution somewhat. Overall, it might be worth picking up some shares at the current price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund is a well-regarded real estate income fund that could be useful in today's inflationary environment. This is simply because real estate provides some protection against inflation due to the fact that it cannot be created out of thin air like fiat currency. There are some concerns surrounding real estate right now, but fortunately, this fund appears to be avoiding the worst of it by not investing heavily in the office building sector. The fund has not cut its distribution in response to the losses in the sector last year, and indeed it actually managed to cover its payout. It is uncertain whether it can accomplish this feat again, but the market is pricing in a distribution cut today. Overall, this CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund might be worth considering for a portfolio.