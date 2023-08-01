Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: Consider Selling The Q2 Report (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Q2 revenues of $5.36 billion beat reduced estimates and were down 18% YoY.
  • Client and Data Center segment revenues fell, while the Embedded segment showed 16% growth.
  • AMD guidance for Q3 missed street estimates, leading to concerns about future growth and competition from Intel.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

After the bell on Tuesday, we received second quarter results from chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). The company has been a big winner so far this year, with shares almost doubling as investors look toward

I am a market enthusiast and part-time trader. I started writing for Seeking Alpha in 2011, and it has been a tremendous opportunity and learning experience. I have been interested in the markets since elementary school, and hope to pursue a career in the investment management industry. I have been active in the markets for several years, and am primarily focused on long/short equities. I hold a Bachelor of Science Degree from Lehigh University, where I double majored in Finance and Accounting, with a minor in History. My major track focused on Investments and Financial Analysis. While at Lehigh, I was the Head Portfolio Manager of the Investment Management Group, a student group that manages three portfolios, one long/short and two long only. I have had two internships, one a summer internship at a large bank, and another helping to manage the Lehigh University Endowment for nearly a year. Disclaimer: Bill reminds investors to always do their own due diligence on any investment, and to consult their own financial adviser or representative when necessary. Any material provided is intended as general information only, and should not be considered or relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

j
jjhrams
Yesterday, 8:01 PM
Comments (871)
I’m AMD since 2016, I’m not selling anything! Selling is for traders!!!
H
Hoppy57
Yesterday, 8:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (248)
Well if I sell the govt is going to get areally big hunk $$$ of the gain.... Really need to be sure thats the right move ...
tufttugger profile picture
tufttugger
Yesterday, 7:57 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.55K)
Sell? No. Still a great long term hold. I was expecting a bigger ramp into Q3 for Epyc Genoa/Bergamo, maybe the market will think the same tomorrow and sell. But AMDs AI offerings will just start in Q4 and will be big in 2024.
Fantasee_Investor profile picture
Fantasee_Investor
Yesterday, 7:50 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (440)
Get to the theater early for the good seats. 🎉
g
gunkslinger
Yesterday, 7:46 PM
Comments (70)
I laugh my ass off to your petty ignorance! A Monty Python reverb.
f
fentonprod01
Yesterday, 7:18 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
And when you circle back 1 year from now and it's at $217 who do you kick?
y
yjs_jin
Yesterday, 7:14 PM
Comments (6)
Amd PT $300 tothe moon
R
RED.Misfit
Yesterday, 7:08 PM
Comments (285)
Client fell but in fact it growed (QoQ).Yes you're comparing from a year ago, before AMD was hit with the "big drop", so you're making the same mistake as most out there. Where you really expecting AMD to get a 200% rise in a quarter to get flat YoY client computing ? The hint we got from that 35% growth QoQ is that client segment is growing again and this is the trends AMD has for H2 2023.

Do you remember that AMD was 1 quarter late to be hit by the suddenl fall of revenue that Intel & nVidia reported in Q2 2022 and AMD got it in Q3 2022.
AMD also had its best lifetime quarter in Q2 2022. They never had so high revenue of more than 6.5B$
Meanwhile Intel is way below the 19/20B$ high they had in a quarter multiple times. From my PoV, AMD is way closer to recover what they lost in a year compared to Intel.
s
state_of_affairs
Yesterday, 6:49 PM
Comments (1.84K)
"AMD management guided to revenues of $5.4 billion to $6.0 billion, with the midpoint of that range missing the average street estimate of $5.85 billion by a decent margin. While this is a return to growth for the top line, analysts were looking for more than a 5% increase year-over-year and the midpoint suggests less than 3% growth. Non-GAAP gross margins are forecast to rise by a percentage point sequentially."

Bill, you are missing the fact that AMD's management tends to be conservative with its guidance. Based on earnings history, its very likely that AMD will achieve earnings at the upper limit of its guided range, if not beat it entirely.
Bill Maurer profile picture
Bill Maurer
Yesterday, 7:01 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (19.47K)
@state_of_affairs

AMD expected second-quarter revenue to be around $5.3B, plus or minus $300M. They came in under $5.36 billion. That's not upper end.

Also, they just guided BELOW the street after NVIDIA guided $4 billion HIGHER than the street for its quarter.
b
bioland_888
Yesterday, 7:02 PM
Premium
Comments (185)
@state_of_affairs high expectations when your forward PE is 38
s
state_of_affairs
Yesterday, 7:40 PM
Comments (1.84K)
@Bill Maurer

"AMD expected second-quarter revenue to be around $5.3B, plus or minus $300M. They came in under $5.36 billion. That's not upper end."

Sorry, but I am not going to let you move the goalposts like that. You were clearly talking about Q3 guidance in the paragraph I cited.

"Also, they just guided BELOW the street after NVIDIA guided $4 billion HIGHER than the street for its quarter."

AMD guided a range, not a single number. Reducing this range to a midpoint, as you have done, is disingenuous when you have historical earnings that can help determine where in that range earnings typically wind up. Show me historical data that AMD's earnings consistently wind up at midpoint and then you will have an argument.

Moreover, NVidia guided $4 billion because they are presently able to ship systems for generative AI. No one was expecting AMD to guide a massive increase in revenues due to generative AI. AMD stated in mid-June that its MI300-based systems would not ship until Q4. So I am not sure why you think citing NVidia makes a point. Everyone has known where AMD sits relative to NVidia for six weeks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
