Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WISeKey: A Forward-Looking Company

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
15 Followers

Summary

  • WISeKey is building future-proof semiconductors and IoT solutions, focusing on enhancing security measures for interconnected devices in the Internet of Things (IoT).
  • The company has successfully launched picosatellites that can authenticate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from space, demonstrating the potential of connecting satellites to IoT devices.
  • WISeKey operates through four subsidiaries, each specializing in different tech segments, including semiconductors, cybersecurity, and NFT marketplaces.

Communication technology with global internet network connected in Europe. Telecommunication and data transfer european connection links. IoT, finance, business, blockchain, security.

NicoElNino

Thesis

With the rise of AI, blockchain technology, and embedded systems, everyday objects and devices have become increasingly interconnected. This interconnectedness, known as the Internet of Things (IoT), calls for enhanced security measures to ensure data integrity.

WISeKey, a technology

This article was written by

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
15 Followers
Mandela has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader since 2017. He loves coding and writing about cryptocurrencies and crypto investment strategies. He has an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology, the Web3 technology stack, and crypto investing. He enjoys researching and analyzing cryptocurrency projects, Web3 trends, and security tokens (digital securities). He is also a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha analyst James Foord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.