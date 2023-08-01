Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Products Partners Backfires

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a negative Q2 quarterly comparison (a backfire).
  • The time to consider buying a well-run company is when some unfavorable news comes out.
  • The fee structure combined with the minimum volume requirements does protect against a lot, but not all, earnings volatility.
  • Oftentimes, investors waiting for a bargain are afraid to invest when that bargain happens because they worry about still more bad news.
  • The current quarterly comparison was caused by a combination of a large downward commodity price move and the expiration of some minimum volume commitments (for starters).
Oil And Gas Pipeline In Winter

imaginima

Okay, here is that "missed" quarter that a whole lot of investors claim they are waiting for. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) posted a negative Q2 earnings comparison. What usually happens here is all those investors

19.13K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

arthur_bishop1972 profile picture
arthur_bishop1972
Yesterday, 7:59 PM
Comments (12.85K)
Agree with the author completely- bring on some carnage so I can add to my position.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Yesterday, 7:49 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.77K)
I love EPD; it’s by far my single largest stock position. While I believe it will go higher, the thesis of this article is bewildering as EPD is trading closer to its high than its low over the past year. Maybe the author failed to notice that EPD went ex-dividend last Friday.
Oxbow11 profile picture
Oxbow11
Yesterday, 7:30 PM
Premium
Comments (558)
I think its pretty fairly priced and im holding- if looking for the dividend id rather tobacco stocks and im adding to bti
T
Tennis1234
Yesterday, 7:24 PM
Premium
Comments (198)
Good time to buy more!
Saries profile picture
Saries
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Premium
Comments (3.4K)
Long Player,
Like your article but couldn’t help noticing the following remark you made. “However, when commodity prices drop significantly over the next twelve months, it will affect operations.”.
Apparently you must consider this a Fait Accompli. Therefore, are all your thoughts on this, reliant on that. What happens if it goes the opposite and becomes more expensive.
C
CMK12
Yesterday, 7:46 PM
Premium
Comments (62)
@Saries Not to mention commodity prices have very little to do with EPD's business model. They are in the distribution business.
frisco7 profile picture
frisco7
Yesterday, 7:05 PM
Premium
Comments (288)
The trouble with this article is that just as others did with FANG, PXD, DVN, the author anticipated a dip which never happened. We all knew that comps with last year etc were a loser and even if below estimates, everyone was waiting for the same dip. And contra to article, no one is fearful about EPD. After a gizillion positive articles, what Me worry? Aint happening. They all dropped a dollar or not at all.
B
Brad.Capital
Yesterday, 6:59 PM
Comments (60)
Yum, Yum, Gobble, Gobble :) Time to be greedy.
