Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLT: Take Advantage Of Near-Term Pullbacks

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
530 Followers

Summary

  • Despite robust economic data and the Fed's "higher for longer" promise, the inverted yield curve and the lagging impact of monetary policy suggest a recession risk.
  • The relaxation of yield curve control in Japan could trigger a selloff in long-term treasuries in the near term, including TLT. However, I believe this presents a buying opportunity.
  • By holding TLT, investors can benefit from its safe-haven status and the potential price appreciation during periods of economic deterioration or increased market uncertainty, assuming lower inflation.
  • Another alternative is to utilize Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond Futures to efficiently leverage portfolios without incurring expensive margin costs.

Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

Investment Thesis

While I think the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TLT) may face near-term headwinds due to robust economic data and changes in the BoJ's policy, I believe the concern of a potential recession in 2024

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
530 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

arthur_bishop1972 profile picture
arthur_bishop1972
Yesterday, 7:55 PM
Comments (12.85K)
Glad to have only a tiny position in TLT. I was thinking of adding if it got down to this level, but now I'm thinking of using that money to actually buy something with a higher yield.
l
language police
Yesterday, 7:39 PM
Comments (3.64K)
If you look at a one-year chart it is hard to find what could be considered a pullback. Instead you have a steady deterioration since the high at the beginning of the year and a break of "support" at 99-100 which had been hit four times this year.

IMO, there is no good reason why the 20-30 year area of the curve shouldn't move to the 5.5-6% range over the next couple of years. Supply issues point to a continuing increase in real yields and any Fed easing will be inflationary in the long run.

Selling rallies is probably a better strategy than buying declines.
Hungry for Knowledge profile picture
Hungry for Knowledge
Yesterday, 7:56 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.6K)
@language police yep. I keep dipping in, thinking I’m buying the bottom, but am wrong every time. It may go to 80, or lower, for all I know. Long term rates at 5.5 or 6? Very possible, and TLT would be at 70-80
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.