TLT: Take Advantage Of Near-Term Pullbacks

Feverpitched

Investment Thesis

While I think the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TLT) may face near-term headwinds due to robust economic data and changes in the BoJ's policy, I believe the concern of a potential recession in 2024 still lingers. Despite the market recently embracing a soft-landing narrative, propelling the S&P 500 close to its all-time high, I have emphasized in my previous articles that the effects of monetary tightening typically take time to materialize, often manifesting 6-24 months after the end of the hiking cycle.

Furthermore, considering the peak in interest rates, I believe the bond-equity correlation has started to turn more negative from here. Therefore, I reiterate my bullish view on TLT and suggest that investors should take advantage of potential pullbacks by extending the bond's duration.

What Happened Since My Last Article

My previous view on TLT was bullish. However, I admit that there have been two unexpected factors contributing to the recent pullback. Firstly, strong economic data led to a more hawkish Fed. Secondly, there was a change in BoJ's policy last week. Nonetheless, we saw a positive signal that headline inflation is trending downward, which implies that the Fed may not remain as hawkish as before, and the hiking cycle is likely nearing its end, potentially indicating a bottom for long-duration treasuries.

Additionally, I want to emphasize that the primary purpose in my view of holding a TLT position is to act as a hedge against any unexpected selloff in the equity market, similar to holding utility stocks. Therefore, it is not surprising to see a strong rally in broad-based indexes while TLT's upside momentum remains subdued. My investment thesis on TLT is focused on its safe haven characteristic, which positions it as a crucial element in a diversified portfolio. In other words, by holding TLT, the primary goal is to provide protection during periods of market volatility, especially duration recession.

Near-Term Pullback Is Possible

Bloomberg

I think TLT may face downward pressure in the near term as its current price level is below a resistance level of $100, primarily due to concerns regarding the relaxation of YCC in Japan. The recent selloff in TLT seems largely triggered by the BoJ's decision to raise the cap on JGB 10Y yields to 100bp. I admit that last week’s small step for YCC would mark a shift in policy. Still, it's premature to determine if this signifies the end for yield curve control.

Statista, April 2023

If the YCC limit continues to move higher due to strong inflation data in Japan, we can expect the Japanese Yen to appreciate against the U.S. dollar. This likely will trigger a selloff in long-term treasuries, including TLT. The reason is simple: Japanese investors, being the largest holders of U.S. treasuries, will take advantage of higher yields in Japan by selling their US treasury positions.

Despite an initial knee-jerk reaction, I don't think there is a clear signal that the YCC is coming to an end, as the USD/JPY started to reverse the selloff and is trending back higher following the BoJ policy meeting last week. This indicates that the market is still unsure whether the BoJ will further raise short-term interest rates from here.

The major reason for this uncertainty is that raising short-term rates would present challenges for the BoJ and could lead to a fiscal burden. If the BoJ were to raise the rates to positive level (real yield) while maintaining the current size of its balance sheet, this would undermine the BoJ’s current profits.

U.S Economic Data is Still Strong

Bloomberg

Another reason preventing TLT from pushing higher is resilient economic data, indicating a strong labor market and robust consumption over the past weeks. This largely confirms the soft-landing narrative that the market has largely priced in. However, we should be mindful of a scenario where the headline inflation remains around 3%, exceeding the Fed's 2% target, which could reinforce the Fed's commitment to keeping interest rates "higher for longer."

Long-duration treasuries like TLT tend to benefit when interest rates plunge rapidly, especially during a recession. Conversely, if inflation unexpectedly reaccelerates from here, the Fed may become more hawkish and raise interest rates further to combat inflation. Therefore, TLT's upside potential could be capped by these narratives.

Nevertheless, I believe TLT will have a strong upside potential when economic data starts to deteriorate, which is still likely in the next 12 months. Since many investors believe we are already in a new bull market, this leaves room for unexpected downside risks.

Therefore, we should consider building up a TLT position in our portfolios to hedge against this risk. In the following discussion, I will discuss a couple of factors signaling that a potential recession is still on the table.

Be Prepared for Unexpected Recession

FactSet

Clearly, the market has been optimistic about economic recovery due to a strong multiple expansion this year. According to FactSet Earnings Insight, the S&P 500 forward P/E has surpassed both the 5-year and 10-year averages, indicating three positive signals: better-than-expected earnings seasons (1Q and 2Q), strong economic data, and lower inflation.

However, as mentioned previously, we should not overlook the magnitude of the inverted yield curve and the potential lagging impact of monetary policy, both of which might delay the onset of a recession. The current 10-2 year treasury spread remains close to 100 bp, indicating a significant level of inversion. Until the yield curve starts to steepen sharply, the risk of a recession is likely to persist.

Furthermore, historical data shows that there is typically a lag of 6 to 24 months after the end of a hiking cycle before its effects fully materialize. Therefore, we can't say a hard landing is already behind us, especially considering the potential last rate hike in the July FOMC meeting.

CME

As we can see from the table, the market has already priced in a 64% probability of the current 525-550 bps at the end of 2023. Therefore, there remains a possibility that the risk of a recession could largely materialize in 2024. Considering the risk and reward perspective, I believe investors should consider maintaining a position in long-duration treasuries to hedge against this risk even though the U.S economy is still strong right now.

Leveraging Up with UB Futures

CME

Another strategy that investors could consider is replacing TLT with Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond Futures (UB), which replicates the return of the 30-Year Treasury Bond and offers similar hedging abilities as TLT. This approach allows for more efficient leveraging of the portfolio without incurring expensive margin costs, especially in a high interest rate backdrop. Holding future positions typically requires very low margins, usually ranging from 5-10% of the contract's value. However, holding long positions of UB currently comes with negative roll yield due to contango. For example, looking at the table, we notice that the settle price of DEC 2023 is higher than SEP 2023. This implies that when you roll your future into further periods, you would need to sell at a lower price and buy at a higher price, potentially leading to losses due to the contango effect. In other words, this is an implicit cost of holding UB futures.

However, by reallocating excessive cash from the TLT position into short-term treasuries, such as 6-month T-bills, investors can earn a higher yield due to the benefit of inverted yield curve. Alternatively, for more aggressive investors, the excessive cash could be used to buy equities. As the correlation between bonds and equities becomes more negative, holding the UB futures can help keep the portfolio beta lower during panic selloffs in equities, even with the use of leverage.

Moreover, compared to buying TLT through margin, using futures in the portfolio significantly reduces the likelihood of receiving a margin call since the margin requirements for holding futures are very low. For institutional investors, this approach provides greater flexibility and potential risk management benefits for them seeking to optimize their portfolios.

What Could Go Wrong

I believe the biggest downside risk to holding a TLT position or other long duration treasuries is the potential rebound of headline inflation from its current level of 4% YoY in the upcoming meetings. If the Fed continues raising interest rates above 6% in response to higher inflation, it could trigger a significant selloff in TLT. This scenario would be driven by the market's anticipation of increased long-term inflation expectations. However, I don't consider it as my base case right now, as the current headline inflation continues to trend downward.

Conclusion

In sum, the current market conditions reflect optimism about economic recovery, evident through strong multiple expansion. However, potential downside risks still persist, considering the inverted yield curve and the lagging impact of monetary policy, which may prolong the risk of a recession (normally 6-24 months after the last rate hike). To hedge against that risk, investors may consider maintaining positions in long-duration treasuries like TLT or leveraging portfolios efficiently with UB futures. Therefore, I reiterate my bullish view on TLT despite the near-term headwinds. However, we should closely monitor coming inflation data to adjust TLT positions accordingly.