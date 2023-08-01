Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (ALSSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 6:46 PM ETAlsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (ALSSF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:ALSSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicolás Espinoza Meneses - IR

Armando Torrado - CFO

Rafael Contreras - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Sergio Matsumoto - Citigroup

Camila Azevedo - UBS

Antonio Hernandez - Barclays

Joaquin Ley - Itaú

Felipe Cassimiro - Bradesco BBI

Bernardo Gonzalez - Sura IM

Jorge Izquierdo - BTG Pactual

Nicolás Espinoza Meneses

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Alsea's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Video Conference. Today, our Chief Financial Officer, Armando Torrado; and our Chief Executive Officer; Rafael Contreras, will be presenting the quarter results.

Now I would like to hand it over to Armando for his initial remarks. Please, Armando go ahead.

Armando Torrado

Thank you, Nicolás. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2023 earnings video conference. I'm very excited today to share our results, a regional and brand performance and some insights on our ESG achievements. In the second quarter, we experienced a constantly and strong sales across all the company brands. This is a result of our strategic long-term plan to continue to generate value for our shareholders. We are pleased to announce a 12% year-over-year increase in total sales, amounting to MXN18.9 billion post IFRS 16 and [MXN.99] increase excluding the impact of a stronger peso. Despite a sequential increase in the comparable base, same-store sales showed an impressive growth of 18.6 year-over-year. EBITDA pre-IFRS increased by 15% amounting to MXN2.5 billion for the quarter, with a margin of 13.7%. Post-IFRS EBITDA increased by 6% to MXN3.6 billion for the quarter with a margin of 20.3%. This quarter's results and reflects a strong demand for our brands and the company's high profitability, driven by positive consumer behavior and supported by our strong business model. We served over 12.3 million orders by home delivery this quarter, reaching MXN3.2 billion, representing a 12.8% increase compared to the second quarter of 2022. Home delivery sales accounted

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.