Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 7:44 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike McCormack - SVP, IR

Kate Johnson - President and CEO

Chris Stansbury - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Batya Levi - UBS

Michael Rollins - Citi

Greg Williams - TD Cowen & Company

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Nick Del Deo - MoffettNathanson

Dave Barden - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bora Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Lumen Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike McCormack

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining Lumen Technologies second quarter 2023 earnings call. On the call today are Kate Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Stansbury, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I want to call your attention to our Safe Harbor statement on slide 2 of our second quarter 2023 presentation, which notes that this conference call may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements on slide 2 and the risk factors in our SEC filings.

We will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures, which can be found in our earnings press release. In addition, certain metrics discussed today exclude costs for special items as detailed in our earnings materials, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Lumen website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.