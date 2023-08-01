Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nickel Industries Limited (NICMF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 8:09 PM ETNickel Industries Limited (NICMF)
Nickel Industries Limited (OTCPK:NICMF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call July 30, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Werner - Managing Director

Chris Shepherd - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael DAdamo - Canaccord

Cameron Taylor - Bank of America

David Coates - Bell Potter

Justin Werner

Thank you very much. And could I please ask that you turn to Page 2 of the presentation, and we'll start there. Everyone who's on the call, thank you for your attendance today at the Nickel Industries' June quarterly results presentation.

Once again, very pleased to report record nickel metal production of 32,558 tonnes. Apologies -- could you -- it's Page 2, you're on Page 1, if you could just move to the next slide, please. Record nickel metal production of 32,558 tonnes. That was almost 20% higher than the March quarter, which was 27,399 tonnes. And it includes 10,141 tonnes from Oracle Nickel.

We expect a further 20% scale up across the September quarter, so there's still significant production upside to be delivered across the September quarter and I'll talk a little bit more what that means for the -- for our financial profile.

For NIC's attributable production, that was 25,000 tonnes. That on a quarterly basis now takes us to in excess of 100,000 tonnes of nickel on an annual basis, and so making us firmly cements as a top 10 diversified global nickel producer. As I mentioned, further production growth expected across the September quarter with the power plant that we announced commissioned at the end of June, and I'll talk a bit later on about what that means.

RKEF revenue was down 11%, USD 434.3 million, primarily driven by lower realized contract pricing. We believe that we have seen the bottom and we have seen a bit of an uptick and I'll talk

