VFLO: Is This New Free Cash Flow ETF A COWZ Killer?

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • VFLO is a newly-launched free cash flow yield ETF that incorporates forward-looking metrics estimates into the selection process. Fees are 0.39%, and AUM is up to $54 million.
  • Trailing and forward free cash flow figures combine to generate expected free cash flow. Like COWZ, VFLO's valuation metrics are excellent. It currently trades at 11.88x forward earnings.
  • However, VFLO only holds 50 stocks compared to 100 for COWZ and FLOW, another free cash flow ETF just launched by Global X.
  • By selecting just 5% of stocks from its universe of 1,000, VFLO has an easier time than COWZ at creating a fundamentally-strong portfolio. No buffer rules may also lead to unacceptably high turnover.
  • I'm pleased with some modifications to the selection process, but disappointed in others. I plan to watch and report on VFLO's changes each quarter, but don't recommend readers buy VFLO just yet.

Introduction

On June 21, 2023, Victory Capital launched its latest Index ETF, the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO). VFLO selects highly profitable stocks with high free cash flow and growth features and is a direct

The Sunday Investor
5.05K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

o
olimike
Yesterday, 9:25 PM
Comments (91)
What’s your take on DSTL? Seems to be in the same category, with larger asset base, and longer track record.
