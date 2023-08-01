Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 8:59 PM ETAlight, Inc. (ALIT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Cohen - VP, IR

Stephan Scholl - CEO

Katie Rooney - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Peterson - Needham & Company

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Tien-tsin Huang - J.P. Morgan

Pete Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Peter Christiansen - Citi

Heather Balsky - Bank of America

Steve Dechert - KeyBanc

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for holding. My name is Stacy, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to Alight's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and a replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Jeremy Cohen, Vice President of Investor Relations at Alight. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Cohen

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us.

Earlier today, the company issued a press release with second quarter 2023 results. A copy of the release can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investor.alight.com.

Before we get started, please note that some of the company's discussion today will include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These factors are discussed in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC; including the company's most recent Form 10-K as such factors may be updated from time to time in the company's periodic filings. The company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Also, throughout this conference call, the company will be presenting non-GAAP financial

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.