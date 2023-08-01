Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call

Aug. 01, 2023 9:25 PM ETCytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

Cytosorbents Corporation. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Taylor Devlin - Revenue Accountant

Phillip Chan - Chief Executive Officer

Vincent Capponi - President and Chief Operating Officer

Kathleen Bloch - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Efthymios Deliargyris - Chief Medical Officer

Christopher Cramer - Senior Vice President of Business Development

Irina Kulinets - Senior Vice President of Regulatory

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Jennings - TD Cowen

Laura Suriel - Alliance Global Partners

Sean Lee - H.C. Wainwright

Thomas Kerr - Zacks SCR

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Cytosorbents Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the formal remarks, we will open the call for your questions. Please be advised that the call will be recorded at the company's request.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our moderator, Taylor Devlin. Please go ahead, Taylor.

Taylor Devlin

Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to the Cytosorbents second quarter 2023 financial and operating results conference call. Joining me today from the company are Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer; Vincent Capponi, President and Chief Operating Officer; Kathleen Bloch, Interim Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Efthymios Deliargyris, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Christian Steiner, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Managing Director of CytoSorbents Europe GmbH; Christopher Cramer, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Dr. Irina Kulinets, Senior Vice President of Regulatory.

Before I turn the call over to Dr. Chan, I'd like to remind listeners that, during the call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions today. Therefore, the company claims protection under safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.