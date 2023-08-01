Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 9:27 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tiffany Willis - VP, IR

Laxman Narasimhan - CEO

Rachel Ruggeri - EVP & CFO

Belinda Wong - Chairwoman & CEO, Starbucks China

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Andrew Charles - TD Cowen

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Sara Senatore - Bank of America

Joshua Long - Stephens

Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein

David Tarantino - Baird

Zachary Fadem - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Diego, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Starbucks Third Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Tiffany Willis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Willis, you may now begin your conference.

Tiffany Willis

Thank you, Diego, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Starbucks' third quarter fiscal year 2023 results. Today's discussion will be led by Laxman Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer; Rachel Ruggeri, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. And for Q&A, we will be joined by Belinda Wong, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks China.

This conference call will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our earnings release and risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.