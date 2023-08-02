PM Images

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its Q2 2023 earnings and reaffirmed guidance for the 2023 fiscal year. While MO is still a battleground due to its tobacco-based products, it's widely profitable, a free cash flow (FCF) machine, and capital allocation favors shareholders. The beautiful thing about investing is that nobody forces anyone to invest in a specific company directly or utilize their products and services. I am looking at MO by the numbers, and it's still a compelling value and dividend play. As an income investor, MO is very interesting as the yield still exceeds 8%, and they repurchased 10.4 million shares in Q2. If MO continues to trade sideways, compounding the dividend will still turn MO into a strong income investment. I liked Q2, and eventually, I think the market will respond well to MO's earnings power.

Altria Group is still a profitable powerhouse and positioning itself to stay that way

When I make investments, I try my best to put emotions aside and go by the numbers. In a period where valuations can look stretched, profitability and how much you pay for a company's cash flow matters. In Q2, MO's net revenue declined by 0.9% YoY which occurred due to lower volumes in shipments. In the first half of 2023, net revenue declined by 2% YoY, but while revenues declined, MO became more profitable. In the first half of 2023, MO generated $12.23 billion in revenue compared to $12.44 billion YoY. While there was a slight decline in revenue, MO generated an additional $47 million in gross profit. MO recorded a $7.09 billion gross profit in the first half. Placing its gross profit margin at 31.93%. MO also generated $3.9 billion in net earnings, placing its profit margin at 31.92%. The jump in net earnings was helped by receiving a final payment of $1.8 billion from Phillip Morris (PM) as part of its $2.7 billion transition agreement for the IQOS Tobacco Heating System.

The payment from PM is a perfect reason as to why I like looking at FCF, as it's the simplest measure of profitability and the hardest to manipulate. In the first half of 2022, MO generated $2.56 billion in cash from operations and allocated $83 million toward CapEx, placing their FCF at $2.48 billion. In the first half of 2023, FCF increased by 21.67% to $3 billion. While revenue slightly declined in the first half of 2023, MO generated a larger gross profit margin, and their FCF increased by over 20%.

On 6/1, MO completed its acquisition of NJOY Holdings. MO paid $2.75 billion for NJOY, which was funded through a $2 billion term loan, commercial paper, and on-hand cash. This transaction will expand MO's diversification into vapor product development and device manufacturing. MO plans to expand the NJOY system to 43,000 stores in Q3 and 70,000 stores by the end of Q4, which will represent 70% of e-vapor volume and 55% of cigarette volume sold in the U.S. This is interesting because NJOY is currently the only e-vapor manufacturer to receive market authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a pod-based e-vapor product. Transitioning to a smokeless future is critical for MO, and acquiring NJOY helps solidify its position in the marketplace.

I am invested in MO because it's a cash cow. In the Q2 report, MO reaffirmed guidance to deliver between $4.89 - $5.03 in adjusted diluted EPS, a growth rate of 1-4%. MO continues to demonstrate that if you look at the numbers, MO is still widely profitable and achieving strong margins, and has the ability to grow its EPS. While revenue slipped, this didn't impact profitability, and MO is positioning itself to be in a winner-take-most situation of a non-combustible future.

Why capital allocation matters for MO

MO is not a tech company that is being rewarded with a large multiple in any metric. MO needs to play to its strengths: allocating capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. Through the first half of 2023, MO has repurchased 10.4 million shares at an average price of $45.37, for a total cost of $472 million, and still had $528 million remaining under the current share repurchase program. MO is planning on utilizing the remaining capital under the authorization in the 2nd half of 2023. MO has also paid $3.4 billion in dividends to shareholders in the first half of 2023.

MO's CFO, penned an open letter to shareholders for the 2023 investment day and reinforced MO's commitment to allocating capital back to shareholders. The dividend has been a focal point as MO has increased its dividend 57 times over the past 53 years, and since the end of 2018, the dividend has grown from $3.20 to $3.76 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1%. MO had utilized a methodology of allocating 80% of the Adjusted Diluted EPS to shareholders through the annual dividend and is now changing to create a more progressive approach. MO plans on providing annual dividend growth in the mid-single digits.

MO currently pays $3.76 per share on its dividend, which is an 8.28% yield. I would classify mid-single digits as 4-6%, with 1-3 being low single digits and 7-9 being high single digits. MO paid its 4th quarterly dividend at the $0.94 level on 7/10 and is due for a dividend increase going into the fall. I am expecting at least a 4% dividend increase which would bring the annual dividend up to $3.91, and if the trend continued at 4%, the dividend in 2026 would be $4.40.

Capital allocation matters for MO, because it's in a battleground industry that isn't appealing to the masses. Investors looking for capital appreciation typically look toward tech, but income investors can find a home anywhere with strong cash flow and dividends. Hypothetically, if you were to purchase 100 shares of MO at its current price, and it didn't move over the next 4 years, it could still be a strong investment for income investors.

In this example, I am going to assume a 4% annual growth rate on the dividend, MO's share price to stay stagnant, and the shares to be reinvested. These are annualized numbers and not exact, as dividends would be reinvested quarterly. This is just to provide an idea of what could occur. I am also using the Q3 dividend as the annual start date, which is when the dividend is increased. If you were to purchase 100 shares now, over the next 4 years, your investment could increase by 42.03% ($1,903) without any price movement, just by reinvesting the dividends. Your share base would increase 42.03% to 142.3 shares, and the dividend would increase 21.54% to $4.57. Your annualized dividend income would increase by 72.63% ($273.07) from $376 to $649.07. This is why I love dividend investing; I can sit back, collect and reinvest the dividends and watch my share base and forward income grow. I feel that the new capital allocation plan will be beneficial to shareholders and MO is a strong income play.

Shares Price Investment Dividend Annual Dividend Income New Shares Starting 100 $45.28 $4,528.00 $3.76 $376.00 10/23 Dividend Year 100 $45.28 $4,528.00 $3.91 $391.04 8.64 10/24 Dividend Year 108.6360424 $45.28 $4,919.04 $4.07 $441.80 9.76 10/25 Dividend Year 118.3931713 $45.28 $5,360.84 $4.23 $500.74 11.06 10/26 Dividend Year 129.4519737 $45.28 $5,861.59 $4.40 $569.42 12.58 10/27 Dividend Year 142.0274215 $45.28 $6,431.00 $4.57 $649.07 Click to enlarge

In addition to being a strong income play, Altria is also undervalued

When I am looking at companies such as MO, it's hard to create a peer group, so I look at PM, and add The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) because they are also dividend kings. I am paying the present value for future cash flow, and when I look at it through this lens, MO looks very undervalued. I take the forward 2023 and 2024 consensus EPS estimates and look at these companies from a forward P/E perspective in addition to a current price to FCF.

MO trades at 9.42x its TTM FCF compared to PM trading at 20.63x, KO at 28.18x, and PEP at 44.91x. MO has a 2023 forward P/E of 9.10 and a 2024 forward P/E of 8.67. The average forward 2023 P/E of the peer group is 18.33, and the average 2024 P/E of the group is 17.03.

By the numbers, you can buy MO at a low valuation on the current price to FCF and forward 2023 and 2024 earnings. I always want to pay a good price for a company's current and future cash flow, and MO looks like it's selling at a discount. At this valuation, I plan on adding more shares and I feel the market may reward MO in the future as the valuation is too cheap.

Conclusion

MO continues to execute on transitioning to non-combustible tobacco products. I believe that MO has a strong pipeline and great brands within its portfolio and can continue producing high margins and billions of annual FCF. Even though MO operates in an industry that isn't getting tech-sized valuations, MO has a strong dividend that will grow in the mid-single digits each year, continuing its ongoing dividend growth. With a yield that exceeds 8%, a price to FCF under 10x, and a forward P/E under 10, MO looks very undervalued.