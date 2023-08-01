Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Industrial Company (GIC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 9:50 PM ETGlobal Industrial Company (GIC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Smargiassi - Investor Relations

Barry Litwin - Chief Executive Officer

Tex Clark - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Global Industrial Company Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Now I’d now like to turn the conference over to Mike Smargiassi, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Smargiassi

Thank you and welcome to the Global Industrial second quarter 2023 earnings call. Leading today’s call will be Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer; and Tex Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Formal remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Today’s discussion may include certain forward-looking statements. It should be understood that actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those described under the forward-looking statements caption and under Risk Factors in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The press release is available on the company’s website and has been filed with the SEC on a Form 8-K. This call is the property of Global Industrial Company.

I will now turn the call over to Barry Litwin.

Barry Litwin

Thanks Mike. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. Overall, we had a very productive second quarter as we continued to execute on our strategy and made further investments in growth initiatives. The big news in the second quarter was the addition of Indoff to the Global Industrial family in late May. Indoff is an exceptional, strategic and cultural fit with our business. It diversifies our operations, broadens our reach to new customers and markets, strengthens our one-to-one selling approach, and provides core product alignment, specifically

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.