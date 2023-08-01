Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Olo Inc. (OLO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 9:56 PM ETOlo Inc. (OLO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Denyeau - Investor Relations, ICR

Noah Glass - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Benevides - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terrell Tillman - Truist Securities, Inc.

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair & Company

Andrew Harte - BTIG

Clarke Jeffries - Piper Sandler & Co.

Matthew Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is [Suranjo], and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Olo's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Denyeau from ICR. Please go ahead.

Brian Denyeau

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.

During our call today, some of our discussions and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of our business, our industry, including with respect to our technological enhancements, future financial results, including revenue and non-GAAP operating income and other key performance metrics, revenue expectations for our Order, Pay, and Engage suites, total addressable market and growth opportunity, guidance and strategy, benefits from strategic partnerships, restaurant order processing trends, our ability to increase usage of our platform and upsell, including with respect to our opportunity to expand and our growth in average revenue per unit, and a durability of new and existing customer adoption of multiple modules.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.