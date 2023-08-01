Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 9:58 PM ETRigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ray Furey - EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Raul Rodriguez - President and CEO

Dave Santos - EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Dean Schorno - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup, Inc.

Kristen Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Joseph Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Eun Yang - Jefferies & Company

Allison Bratzel - Piper Sandler & Co.

Kalpit Patel - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Rigel Pharmaceuticals Financial Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce our first speaker, Ray Furey, Rigel's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Thank you. Mr. Furey, you may begin.

Ray Furey

Welcome to our second quarter 2023 financial results and business update conference call. The financial press release for the second quarter of 2023 was issued a short while ago and can be viewed along with the slides for this presentation in the News and Events section of our Investor Relations site on rigel.com.

As a reminder, during today's call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook and our plans and timing for regulatory and product development. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasted. A description of these risks can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent filings with the SEC including our second quarter report on Form 10-Q on file with the SEC. Any forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.