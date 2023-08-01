Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 10:20 PM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Susan Hubbard - Executive Vice President, Public Affairs and Investor Relations

Michael Morrissey - President and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Senner - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

P.J. Haley - Executive Vice President, Commercial

Dana Aftab - Chief Scientific Officer

Vicki Goodman - Chief Medical Officer

Peter Lamb - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Asthika Goonewardene - Truist

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America Securities

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim

Andy Hsieh - William Blair

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Silvan Tuerkcan - JMP Securities

Etzer Darout - BMO Capital Markets

Derek Archila - Wells Fargo

Joseph Catanzaro - Piper Sandler

Jeffrey Hung - Morgan Stanley

Alex Bouilloux - Barclays

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Yaron Werber - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Exelixis Secod Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Tawanda and I'll be your operator for today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today, Ms. Susan Hubbard, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Susan Hubbard

Thank you, Tawanda, and thank you all for joining us for the Exelixis second quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Joining me on today's call are Mike Morrissey, our President and CEO; Chris Senner, our Chief Financial Officer; P.J. Haley, our Executive Vice President of Commercial; Dana Aftab, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Vicki Goodman, our Chief Medical Officer, who will review our progress for the second quarter 2023 ended June 30th, 2023. Peter Lamb, our EVP of Scientific Strategy will join us for the Q&A portion of the call.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.