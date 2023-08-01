Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Integer Holdings: Revised Expectations Look Well Accounted For In Price Extension

Aug. 01, 2023 11:27 PM ETInteger Holdings Corporation (ITGR)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.02K Followers

Summary

  • Integer Holdings has nudged past previous highs following its Q2 FY'23 numbers.
  • Investors are paying a premium into the recent momentum at 21x forward earnings.
  • Sentiment towards ITGR's equity stock has shifted towards the positive side.
  • Despite this, the company's economic characteristics aren't supportive of a buy rating at this stage based on this analysis.
  • Net-net, reiterate hold.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Updates

Following notes made in my February publication on Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) numerous updates have folded into the investment debate. Moreover, the company's Q2 FY'23 numbers revealed plenty about the full-year expectations investors have

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.02K Followers
Equity strategist. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.