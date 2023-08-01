Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Updates

Following notes made in my February publication on Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) numerous updates have folded into the investment debate. Moreover, the company's Q2 FY'23 numbers revealed plenty about the full-year expectations investors have recently priced into ITGR's equity stock.

After thorough analysis of the critical facts discerning ITGR's investment prospects, it would appear that:

Investors are buying ITGR on momentum—whilst there are fundamental 'improvements' discussed here, the rate of price change looks to be a driving force to the latest rally. Investors are selling ITGR at a premium to the sector into this momentum at 21x forward earnings [non-GAAP; sector = 20.4x]. The sentiment needle of ITGR's equity stock has shifted towards the positive side of the range. Buying ITGR today gets you 4.7% forward earnings yield and 3.3% forward FCF yield [the latter based on my estimates for FY'23].

Alas, there is a balanced investment debate in front of us here, and care must be taken to extrapolate the economic characteristics of ITGR's business. I will discuss each of these with you today with critical thinking and thoughtful analysis of the future. Net-net, whilst data is improving, I continue to rate ITGR a hold.

Figure 1. ITGR 12-month price evolution—note the rally from $50-$92 from October last year to the time of writing.

Critical facts to investment thesis

Starting with its latest numbers, I've turned more constructive on the company. It has demonstrated that, 1) a growing backlog, indicating demand for revenue growth vs. pricing alone, 2) reasonable cash flow production off growth investments [CapEx and intangible], and 3) fundamental momentum leading into the back end of FY'23. The case is then balanced on economic and valuation factors. I've outlined the details below.

1. Financial results telling for expectations downstream

Looking to the firm's Q2 FY'23 results, there is plenty to unpack. Top-line revenues were up 14% YoY to $400mm, all organic, as reported by management. It pulled this down to adj. EBITDA of $76mm, up 16% YoY, on earnings of $1.14 per share.

Analysing the data reveals plenty. One central talking point in my view is that ITGR's latest revenue growth looks to be mostly demand-driven. You see this evidenced by its backlog approaching $1Bn compared to $300mm pre-pandemic. This is due to 1) longer lead times across the industry, and 2) increased future orders. At first glance, you might question: "is the company just rolling sales forward and booking these from way out ahead?". And that is a fair point—companies are often guilty of doing this, effectively beefing up the P&L with sales booked way out into the future. In this vein, the CEO mentioned:

[W]e're meeting the procedural demand and volume that our customers have placed on us. We're in no way pulling anything forward...I'm not convinced that there was necessarily a meaningful increase in demand. —Joe Dziedzic, Integer Holdings Corp. CEO

Therefore, I'm confident that, orders [from ITGR's customers] have in fact been placed out into the future, vs. any management trickery. This heightened visibility is critical for investors and managers in forecasting performance over the next 6-9 months. With all the uncertainties on the macro-side, confirmation of a $1Bn backlog is tremendously beneficial to extrapolating the upside potential for ITGR over the coming 12—24 months.

Further breakdown of the Q2 FY'23 top line is as follows:

All 4 product lines were up double-digits YoY. Overall, ITGR did an additional c.$50mm of business from the year prior.

Medical sales grew 14% as well with non-medical turnover lagging this at 7% growth.

The cardiac & vascular business was up ~15.5%, backed by cardiac rhythm and neuromodulation revenue growth of 13%, clipping $180.6mm and $136mm in turnover, respectively.

The star performer was the advanced surgery, orthopaedic and portable medical segment, up 16% YoY to $23.3mm, bringing the YTD growth to 28% [Figure 2].

For the whole YTD, you can observe the YoY growth rates in Figure 2 as well, noting the 18% increase in turnover from this time last year.

Figure 2. ITGR Q2 FY'23 and FY'23 YTD Revenue Disaggregation

2. Revised forecasts add bullish weight

Encouraged by its solid performance this YTD, ITGR raised its outlook for FY'23, now expecting 12% YoY growth at the midpoint, calling for $1.53Bn—$1.55Bn at the top line.

Furthermore, it looks to adj. EBITDA growth between 15%—18% YoY, with a range of $294mm to $302mm [this is up from forecasts of 11%—16% previously]. This could lead to earnings of $4.23—$4.43, a 9% to 14% growth rate, based on management's view.

My numbers are similar and look to $1.59Bn in FY'23 sales on $408mm gross, pulling down to $228mm in operating income [EBITDA less depreciation]. I'd look to $187mm in post-tax earnings on this, otherwise $5.60 per share. With these forecasts ahead of management and Wall Street, I would surmise this is a bullish factor in the investment debate. As a reminder, the investment tenets I regularly discuss on this channel look to any combination of fundamental and/or financial, economic, sentimental and/or valuation drivers of a company's intrinsic, and therefore, market value. Hence, as mentioned, my revised estimates fall into the bullish category of the debate. See my complete estimates in Appendix 1.

3. Sentiment approaching positive territory

Positive changes in sentiment baked into ITGR's equity stock are observed in two primary ways.

First, there's been 4 changes to forward revenue estimates made by Wall Street analysts in the last 3 months. This is backed by 4 changes to forward earnings estimates. The Street now calls for 12% earnings growth this year from 12% growth in turnover, stretching to 16% earnings upside in FY'24. The key statistic here is that it expects this improvement in FY'24 bottom line fundamentals from just 6% sales growth —otherwise 2.4x earnings leverage. This is definitely something to be considered. You have the perspective of a whole subset of the market populous who use these estimates diligently in their own positioning.

Second, momentum is a major catalyst behind the price rally from October FY'22—date in my opinion. The stock is trading at premium market multiples to the sector, yet, investors are happily buying at these prices, extending the leg up. You've now got ITGR in the green across all time frames [Figure 3], plus, it is trading above all respective moving averages, telling me it is trading 'above average' on these time frames [10, 50, 100 and 200DMA's respectively]. This positive divergence to the sector is something to be considered because the market is hardly a slouch when it comes to valuing corporate securities.

Figure 3.

4. Technicals supportive of future extension

Detailed trend analysis also corroborates a near-term extension of ITGR's recent upside. On the daily cloud chart below, the stock trades well above the cloud with the all-important lagging line (in blue) positioned at height above the cloud base. This is confirmation the trend is still bullish, and we could possibly afford a pullback to the $85 mark by the end of August and remain on trend.

Figure 4.

Daily cloud charts look out to the coming weeks, whereas the weekly chart, shown below, looks out to the coming months. On that front, we've got confirmation the trend remains in situ and has shot north with authority. Note the lagging line tested the cloud's top around 2 weeks ago, with a ferocious bounce from here to its current mark. To me this fits in with the broader set of statistics showing the market's more constructive view on ITGR moving forward. The market is a discounting machine, don't forget, so higher market valuations equals 1) improved sentiment [discussed earlier] and 2) revised expectations of the company's future performance. Alas, this is also bullish to the risk/reward calculus in my view.

Figure 5.

We thus have upside price targets obtained from the point and figure studies shown below. These remove intra-trend volatility flutters and provide a more objective view based on mathematical formulae and recent price action. As you can see, we get to $103 as the next leg up. The P&F studies have eyed each of the upshifts in ITGR's market value to date, which is encouraging.

Figure 6. Upside targets to $103

5. Earnings power, asset factors and valuation

On earnings power and asset factors alone, I wouldn't say that ITGR is undervalued, based on my own calculus.

Ability to compound intrinsic value

From Figure 7 below, a few points are glaringly obvious:

From Q4 FY'20 to Q2 FY'23, the firm obtained an additional $493mm in external capital from investors [debt, equity] and retained an additional $178.7mm in earnings.

You would expect the bulk of this obtained and retained capital to have been put to work—and it has, with an incremental $488mm investment over this time frame [note: this includes the goodwill impairment, ex-goodwill, this is just $355mm].

From this incremental capital, ITGR produced an additional $114mm in gross profit and $57.2mm in post-tax earnings [note: all earnings figures are quoted as TTM values, including forecasts].

This equates to an additional $0.018 gross productivity for every $1 put at risk, and 11.7% return on new capital. From year-to-year ending June 2023, the incremental return was ~16%. Neither is hardly attractive in my eyes.

As for the profits produced on existing capital, these have lagged the market return on capital [12% long-term average in this case] by a substantial degree, in the order of 5–6 percentage points [Figure 8].

Over the testing period, there's also been no growth in owner earnings [defined as post-tax earnings less investments made, less the reinvestment of earnings for future growth]. To me this is fairly plain vanilla—where is the value-add for shareholders, exactly?

Figure 7.

Note: all earnings figures are quoted as TTM values, including forecasts.

Alas, regarding economic momentum—I'm not eyeing a robust set of characteristics to model going forward. My numbers have ITGR doing $408mm in gross this year, clipping $187.5mm post-tax on this and ~$99mm in free cash flow to shareholders—in line with management's projections.

The problem is I get to only 6–7% return on invested capital from this, well below the hurdle rate of 12%. Therefore, the economic earnings projected in my modelling [base case] fall to negative 500bps/period rolling forward. This is telling. Quite telling actually. Telling because it is difficult to justify buying ITGR [with a long-term view in mind] when all the projected growth listed to this point could potentially hurt ITGR's intrinsic valuation, or at least clamp the potential upside of the same.

Figure 8.

Note: all earnings figures are quoted as TTM values, including forecasts. (Data: Author, ITGR SEC Filings)

Valuation

With the above points in mind, it is interesting to note the potential divergence in ITGR's market value to its implied intrinsic valuation. A firm can compound its intrinsic value as the function of its ROIC and the amount of capital it invests at these rates of return [see the same in Figure 8]. In that vein, my forward estimates have ITGR valued at $3.6Bn by Q1 FY'25, and around $3.4Bn adjusting for all economic profits/losses.

Several critical points emerge here:

Consensus expects $4.36 in earnings this year at 21x forward, getting us to $92.47/share in equity value. This is the market price as I write. Out to FY'25, paying 21x forward gets you to $107.50 in equity value on consensus estimates of $5.07 in earnings. Compare this to my projections [Figure 9]: Implied intrinsic value today of $3.26Bn comes from 6.7% ROIC and 30% reinvestment of earnings into growth capital and CapEx [see: Figure 8].

Rolling forward, I get to $3.31Bn intrinsic value by FY'23 yearend (1.6% growth). This equates to $99/share equity value.

Out to FY'25, I've projected $3.6Bn intrinsic value, getting me to $107/share in equity value. Thus, I can't say that my forward estimates are superior to consensus, and, to what's already baked into the stock price. If I discount the $3.6Bn at 12% (the hurdle rate used here) it gets me to $97/share (3,600/1.12 = 3,241/33.3 = $97.33).

Despite the fact ITGR appears 'undervalued' on this metric, this still does not support a bullish rating on the company in my opinion, but rather, supports a balanced, or neutral viewpoint over the long-term.

Figure 9.

Note: Implied market value is comprised with an initial taking of the firm's market value, then compounding this at the "intrinsic value growth rate" of [ROIC x Reinvestment rate]. All figures are TTM in the calculations.

Conclusion

There are several points that suggest ITGR is a buy based on this analysis today. Chief among these are the revised financial outlook and positive sentiment seen in the stock. These are undeniably bullish in my view and would thus explain the bulk of the recent price rally.

However, the case starts to fall apart when we roll down to the perception of value. Investors are selling ITGR at 21x forward earnings, which, at current forward estimates, don't speak to a rapid jump in market value going forward. Consensus numbers—along with management forecasts—appear to be well accounted for in the current market value. Further, my own estimates don't fall out of statistically significant range of either of these projections. It is difficult, therefore, to jump up and down to scream, "buy ITGR at 21x forward," when the economic characteristics simply don't add up.

The company would need to substantially outpace estimates shown here today in order to command a strong buy rating in my view. If it continues within range of the numbers outlined here, along with consensus viewpoints, I would find it difficult to see a re-rating beyond $107/share. This represents ~16% upside potential, and is not an attractive margin of safety in my opinion. Net-net, whilst I am turning more constructive on the company, I continue to rate ITGR a hold.

Appendix 1. ITGR Forward Estimates [reconciliation of owner capital to owner earnings, plus intrinsic value growth rate and economic earnings].