Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 10:30 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Pond - VP, IR

Ryan Napierski - President, CEO & Director

Connie Tang - EVP & Chief Global Growth & Customer Experience Officer

James Thomas - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chasen Bender - Citi

Blake Anderson - Jefferies

Christopher Armes - Stifel

Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Nu Skin Enterprises Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference may be recorded. I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host for today, Mr. Scott Pond, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Scott Pond

Thanks, Olivia, and good afternoon, everyone. Today on the call with me are Ryan Napierski, President and CEO; Connie Tang, Chief Global Growth Officer; and James Thomas, CFO. On today's call, comments will be made that include some forward-looking statements.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. Please refer to today's earnings release and our SEC filings for a complete discussion of these risks. Also during the call, certain financial numbers may be discussed that differ from comparable numbers obtained in our financial statements. We believe these non-GAAP numbers assist in comparing period-to-period results in a more consistent manner. Please refer to our investor website for any required reconciliation of non-GAAP numbers. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Ryan.

Ryan Napierski

Thanks, Scott. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. In Q2, we continue to advance key initiatives enabling Nu Vision 2025, our multiyear transformation to becoming the world's leading integrated beauty and wellness company that's powered by our dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. While we remain confident in the direction

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.