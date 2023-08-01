Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 10:45 PM ETMeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK)
MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gianna Rotellini - IR

Nicolaas Vlok - CEO

Sean Blitchok - CFO

Chris Maloof - President, Go-To-Market

Conference Call Participants

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Bob Napoli - William Blair

Matt VanVliet - BTIG

Scott Wurtzel - Wolfe Research

Alex Sklar - Raymond James

Andrew Schmidt - Citi

Parker Lane - Stifel

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to MeridianLink's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today Gianna Rotellini. Gianna, please go ahead.

Gianna Rotellini

Good afternoon and welcome to MeridianLink's second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me today are MeridianLink's Chief Executive Officer, Nicolaas Vlok; Chief Financial Officer, Sean Blitchok; and President, Go-To-Market, Chris Maloof.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that today's conference call will include forward-looking statements, based on the company's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financial results and business, please refer to the disclosure in today's earnings release and the other reports and filings we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of our statements are made based on information available to us as of today, and except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any such statements.

