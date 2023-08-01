Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Susie Lisa - CFA, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Reshma Kewalramani - President & Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Arbuckle - Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Charlie Wagner - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Liisa Bayko - Evercore ISI

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist Securities

David Risinger - Leerink Partners

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets

Colin Bristow - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Susie Lisa, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Susie Lisa

Good evening, everyone. My name is Susie Lisa and as the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, it is my pleasure to welcome you to our second quarter 2023 financial results conference call. On tonight's call making prepared remarks we have Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, Vertex's CEO and President; Stuart Arbuckle, Chief Operating Officer; and Charlie Wagner, Chief Financial Officer. We recommend that you access the webcast slides as you listen to this call. The call is being recorded and a replay will be available on our website.

We will make forward-looking statements on this call that are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in detail in today's press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements, including, without limitation, those regarding Vertex's marketed cystic fibrosis medicines, our pipeline and Vertex's future financial performance are based on management's current assumptions. Actual

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.