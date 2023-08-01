Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arista Networks: A Q2 Beat And Strong Guide Reinforce Long-Term Buy

Aug. 01, 2023 11:55 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
Summary

  • Arista Networks reported strong Q2 results and provided guidance for Q3 that exceeded expectations, indicating underestimated growth potential.
  • Arista is expected to continue growing at high rates, with a 2025 company target of 20%+ annual revenue growth and my 10-year revenue CAGR forecast of 16%.
  • Arista valuation remains undemanding at $193.
Cloud Computing Backup Cyber Security Fingerprint Identity Encryption Technology

Just_Super

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) reported a very strong second quarter and announced guidance for the 3rd quarter, both of which were ahead of FactSet consensus. This reinforces a key tenet of my investment thesis: that the market will continue to underestimate the growth

LDV Research profile picture
LDV Research
148 Followers
LDV Research is a market cap and industry agnostic investor seeking high quality, growing companies that can be comfortably held for decades. My emphasis is on return on invested capital and free cash flow per share as I believe these are the key drivers of long term shareholder value creation. I also put a heavy emphasis on discounted cash flow valuation in determining an appropriate price to pay for every investment.

