Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 11:23 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.07K Followers

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

J.B. Lowe - Head of Investor Relations

Zvi Lando - Chief Executive Officer

Ronen Faier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Strouse - J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Philip Shen - ROTH MKM

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Jordan Levy - Truist Securities

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank Securities Inc

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America Securities

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler & Co.

Joe Osha - Guggenheim Securities, LLC

Vikram Bagri - Citi Research

Jonathan Kees - Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc.

Operator

Welcome to the SolarEdge Conference Call for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2023. This call is being webcast live on the company's website at www.solaredge.com in the Investors section on the Events/Calendar page.

This call is the sole property and copyright of SolarEdge with all rights reserved, and any recording, reproduction or transmission of this call without the express written consent of SolarEdge is prohibited. You may listen to a webcast replay of this call by visiting the Event/Calendar page of the SolarEdge Investor website.

I would now like to turn the call over to J.B. Lowe, Head of Investor Relations, Investor Relations for SolarEdge.

J.B. Lowe

Thank you, David. And good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss SolarEdge's operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 as well as the company's outlook for the third quarter of 2023.

With me today are Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer, and Ronen Faier, Chief Financial Officer. Zvi will begin with a brief review of the results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Ronen will review the financial results for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.