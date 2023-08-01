Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 01, 2023 11:35 PM ETFreshworks Inc. (FRSH)
SA Transcripts
Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Joon Huh - Vice President of Investor Relations

Girish Mathrubootham - Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Woodside - President

Tyler Sloat - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Patrick Walravens - JMP Securities

DJ Hynes - Canaccord Genuity

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Adam Bergere - Bank of America

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Rob Oliver - Baird

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer & Company

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Nick Altmann - Scotiabank

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Freshworks' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the call over to Joon Huh.

Joon Huh

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Freshworks' second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks' Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Woodside, Freshworks' President; and Tyler Sloat, Freshworks' Chief Financial Officer. The primary purpose of today's call is to provide you with information regarding our second quarter 2023 performance and our financial outlook for our third quarter and full year 2023.

Some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on Freshworks' current expectations and estimates about its business and industry, including our financial outlook, macroeconomic uncertainties, management's beliefs and certain other assumptions made by the company, all of which are subject to change.

These statements are

