Cash All Over The Place

There is cash all around us.

I have just written that commercial banks in the United States have approximately $3.2 trillion in cash on their balance sheets.

Now we read that

"Cash sitting in U.S. institutional money market accounts now totals almost $3.5 trillion."

And, as we look at other segments of the financial community we find more and more of the same thing.

Lots and lots of money hanging around.

As I have been writing, this abundance of "cash" in the financial system is a result of the "bubble" that the Federal Reserve created over the past four or five years.

We hear analysts all over the place talking about how the Federal Reserve is engaged in a policy of quantitative tightening and we look at these numbers and look at how the financial markets have been performing recently and we question the real thrust of the Federal Reserve's efforts.

Just look at the performance of the stock market in recent weeks.

Is this stock market performance a sign of an economy that is experiencing a period of "tight" money?

And, the Federal Reserve after recently raising its policy rate of interest for the eleventh time since March 16th in 2022, leaves the door open for the possibility of even more increases in the future.

So what is this $3.5 trillion doing in money market accounts?

"You're getting yields on money market funds that you haven't had in 15 years," claims Rob Sharpe, the chief executive of the $1.4 trillion money manager T. Rowe Price.

"Investors are waiting for the Fed to get out of the way."

That is, institutions are waiting for the Fed to stop raising its policy rate of interest, for longer-term financial market rates to hit a peak, so that these monies can be moved into assets with greater maturities.

One analyst has recently stated that the next step for fixed income investment is for investors to decide that they can now take on some further duration risk.

But, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell must stop raising the Fed's policy rate of interest.

Then, investors will be able to sense a top for rates.

But, there is some real information here for Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve thinks that it is tightening up its monetary policy.

After all, the Fed has removed about $900.0 billion is securities from its portfolio.

Hey, Mr. Powell, we have been talking about trillions. You are talking about billions.

There is quite a difference between the two.

The point is, the current actions of the Federal Reserve are only dealing with a part of the money created over the past five years or so.

The Fed has created a real bubble. It is only making an effort to remove a part of the funds it generated into the system. And, one could comfortably argue that the Fed is not even removing one-half of what it earlier pumped into the financial system.

So what happens here?

In the little discussion presented above, the narrative turns into something like this.

The Federal Reserve stops raising its policy rate of interest.

Longer term financial assets, notes and bonds, see their interest rates "hit a peak," as pictured above.

A large part of the cash holdings of the U.S. institutional money market accounts moves into assets of longer duration.

This, potentially, could represents billions...if not a trillion or two...of dollars moving around in the market.

And, it will also mean that other billions...if not a trillion or two...of dollars being held in other financial institutions could also be moving within the financial markets and financial institutions.

Is this a picture of "tight" money?

And, of course there is the stock market.

If longer term interest rates top out, what do you think might happen to stock prices?

The interesting thought I would like to present here is the thought that a large portion of these monies that are spread out within the financial system will stay in the financial system. These funds will not produce a major movement into the "real" sector of the economy.

This is consistent with the "credit inflation" environment that existed in the decade of 2010 when monetary stimulus found its way into financial assets...like the stock market...and did not move into the "real" sectors of the economy.

This seems to be the type of environment we are moving in at the present time. And, U.S. consumer price inflation remained quite low, showing about a 2.2 percent compound rate for the full decade and economic growth, although remaining steady, also reflected a mediocre rate of around an annual compound rate of about 2.2 percent. Unemployment remained relatively low throughout the decade.

It is highly likely that the 2020s will produce results like this.

But, also the 2020s could produce major increases in stock prices...and other asset prices...as the spill-over from the bubble created by the Federal Reserve works itself out.

The result, further increases in the distribution of wealth and income as the investment lessons of the 2010s are carried over into the rest of the 2020s.

The question here becomes just how much more increase in the wealth/income distribution can the American economy take?

So, if this scenario occurs, the Federal Reserve will be dealing with different questions about what it hopes to achieve with its monetary policy.

The decade of the 2010s was actually a very nice decade. The period of economic expansion was substantial, if not terribly robust. Consumer price inflation was kept down around the Fed's target rate. Employment was very satisfactory, even though the incomes of the lower parts of the earnings curve did not increase much. A lot of good things can be said for the decade.

This may be the major issue the Federal Reserve has to face for the rest of the decade.

The point is that there is lots and lots and lots and lots of money around, something you don't usually find at this stage of the economic cycle.

How the Federal Reserve deals with this and does not create a major economic set-back may be the main issue of the time.

What I think I can stay this time around is that this time around will be different.