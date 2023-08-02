Maybe You Do Get A Recession When Unemployment Is The Lowest In 50 Years

JLGutierrez

You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years"

- Janet Yellen CNN Monday February 6th 2023

It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so.

- Mark Twain a really long time ago

On the occasions when I do write on Seeking Alpha it's usually about some small cap company I think has asymmetric upside. I'm not an economist by trade. I'm a former software engineer with a finance degree who passed a couple of CFA exams before embarking on a career writing financial software. I'm not making an economic prediction here. I don't know a recession is coming any more than everyone who has predicted one for the last year. What I do know is based on some reliable historical measures including the yield curve and consistently poor LEI readings there is at the very least reason to be cautious about a recession. I've positioned my own holdings carefully mostly meaning I have a higher bar for when to deploy cash than I did when things looked safer.

I provide that context just to be clear. I'm not saying a recession is started. I'm not saying one is imminent. I'm not running around screaming "WE'RE ALL DOOMED!" after lighting myself on fire with used cooking grease. I am saying there is reason for caution, and that the particular argument stated by Janet Yellen above sounds swell, makes superficial sense, and is rather comforting if you own a tech stock selling at a quadrillion times earnings. Unfortunately, it's wrong based on historical data. There are other arguments for why the soft landing or no landing scenarios could happen, and there are some fine writers here on Seeking Alpha who would be happy to provide them.

This article is going to be short so let me simply make the case why "lowest unemployment in 50 years" isn't an argument for no recession. So here is some data on recessions, and a couple of comments.

Recession start Previous Cycle Unemployment Rate Trough Unemployment at recession start August 1957 2.5% (June 1953) 4.1% April 1960 4.8% (February 1960) 5.2% December 1969 3.4% (May 1969) 3.5% November 1973 4.6% (October 1973) 4.8% January 1980 5.7% (July 1979) 6.3% July 1981 7.2% (July 1981) 7.2% July 1990 5% (March 1989) 5.5% March 2001 3.8% (April 2000) 4.2% December 2007 4.4% (May 2007) 5.0% ? 3.4% (April 2023) If started today 3.6% Click to enlarge

Source: NBER, BLS

So just a couple of quick notes. That "lowest unemployment in 50 years" was in 1969 as we, wait for it, entered a recession with unemployment at 3.5%. The trough in unemployment was just 0.1% lower 7 months prior to the 1969 recession. We sit at 3.6% today with the prior trough 3 months ago at 3.4. So yes we do kind of enter recessions with historically low unemployment. We were similarly situated in 2001 with unemployment quite low at 4.2% barely above the trough, and had a similar unemployment rate as the 1957 recession hit. On average among these examples since 1950 unemployment at the beginning of a recession is less than 0.5% above the trough rate.

This trend isn't unique or cherry-picked. It's common, in fact, more common, to have low and falling unemployment shortly before we enter recessions. This graph from FRED illustrates this visually. The grey bars represent recessions.

St. Louis Fed

Ultimately we have had unemployment at roughly 4% in 3 of the last 9 recessions. As everyone and their dog knows unemployment is a lagging not leading indicator. It makes me wonder why reasonable people would use it to argue we will not enter a recession in the future. This also makes sense logically. When everyone who wants to work is already working there are no more potential engineers, fry cooks, or professional unicyclists available to enter the labor force and start producing things. Economies only grow 2 ways, more workers, or more productivity. When you are maxed out on workers down is the logical path. That may or may not happen here. Productivity has been abysmal. Maybe it improves, and we grow through productivity. Maybe Walmart (WMT) will be hiring a hoard of greeters out of retirement now that it costs 60 bucks to buy a family of 4 fast food. We may still grow, but very low unemployment is a headwind not a tailwind.

I'm sure Mark Twain would have a terrific take on this for us if only he were around to comment on things like zero day options, and whether Nvidia (NVDA) should have a market cap larger than the milky way galaxy. I really wish he was.