Enterprise Products Partners: The Distributions And The Moat Grow

Summary

  • Enterprise Products' EBITDA of $2.2 billion for Q2 versus $2.3 billion for Q1 and $2.4 billion last year.
  • Lower prices for oil, natural gas, NGLs, and petrochemicals weighed on results, as did lower processing margins.
  • >7.5% distribution yield is 1.6x covered with increasing amounts of cash being directed towards unit repurchases.
  • Capital growth projects continue apace at attractive return profiles adding to the company's impressive stable of irreplaceable assets.
EPD Q2 Update:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) reported a solid if unspectacular quarter that was impacted by low prices across the board for oil, natural gas, NGL's and petrochemicals. Read my previous coverage on EPD

I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

W
Wall59
Today, 1:31 AM
Comments (434)
Major News today! Fitch Rating Service just lowered the credit rating of the United States from AAA to AA+. This is huge and all under the “feeble watch of the Biden Administration”.
C
Chris K Aloha
Today, 2:03 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (631)
@Wall59 AI will fix it
